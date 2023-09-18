Wordle Today: Get here today’s hints and clues for the Wordle 822 game for 19th September 2023. Wordle is a very popular game related to word puzzle games.

Games are an important part of the life of a human. The one who claims to never have fun is either someone who has an entirely dull personality or is lying. In reality, games make one sharp and happy, and thus, must be a part of everybody's life once in a while. Recalling the old saying you learned about in kindergarten, "All work and no play, makes Jack a dull boy"? And oh, nothing works better than a game that is not only super fun but also provokes you to think deeply and delve into your vocab memory. Yes, we are talking about your all-time favorite game, Wordle, by New York Times.

What is Wordle? Wordle by the New York Times is a special word game that has made a robust place in the hearts of its players. Simply said, Wordle is a web-based word game that asks the players to guess a five-letter English word every day. What makes the Wordle game both super thrilling and popular is the fact that you can solve the game only once a day. This means that if you miss the given number of chances in Wordle, you miss the shot for the day. Cracking the Wordle of the day becomes even more satisfying when you have exciting hints and clues to help you. That is why we bring to you our special Wordle hints so that you always come out as a winner in the NYTimes Wordle game. Can’t wait to check the Wordle answer today. No worries at all! We have stated the Wordle answer at the end for you!

The ones who play Wordle regularly know how straightforward the rules are. Wordle is one of those games that has extremely simple rules to follow but is still tricky to crack because of its novelty factor.

Coming back to the point, the rules of the game are pretty straightforward. Every day, the game comes with a fixed 5-letter English word that you are supposed to crack. You get to see a grid and you need to enter any five-letter English word that comes to your mind. The moment you enter the first word, Wordle will tell you whether the word chosen by the puzzle has the same letters as that you have entered. How?