Optical Illusion: The bride is getting cold-feet and hides at her own wedding. Spot the hidden bride!

How many weddings have you attended in your life where either the bride or the groom runs away? Well, here comes a fun challenge for you. Tie up your seat belts and get ready for the fun challenge ahead.

Story Time- The Bride Gets Cold-Feet!



The wedding is the big day of our lives. It is a day when the world stops by to see you marrying the love of your life. It is the event in which all of your friends and family show up to celebrate your happiness and bless the couple. Not to miss, the arrangements, the food, and oh, the attire of the bride then becomes the talk of the town.

While all these sound super enthralling and interesting, it is often a day full of both happiness and anxiety for the bride and groom.

Hazel, our beautiful bride in the story is facing a similar situation. Hazel has always been super excited for her wedding day, ever since she was 7. When all her peers used to play football, she used to fantasize about her favorite cartoon character as her husband. When her friends focussed on studies, she focussed her attention on fictional men. When her friends were confused about picking the right graduation specialization, she was worried if she would find her future spouse in her college or not.

Now that she is 27, all set to marry the love of her life, she did not want even a single aspect of her marriage to go wrong. She bought the best designer outfit in town, but could not resist making changes to it to align it with her dream wedding outfit. The decorations had a strange combination of lilies and roses because she loved roses, and her fiance preferred lilies. The color code for the guests too was pre-decided. Her jewelry was something people could not resist talking about. And oh, the finger-licking feast is what most of her guests are attending the wedding for.

However, despite all these preparations going just as planned, the last-minute anxiety before stepping on the alter compelled Hazel to take the big decision to call off the wedding!

Yes, you read it right.

The best way to call off the wedding is to hide the bride, and that's what nervous Hazel did.

Now, the groom is waiting for the bride at the altar, but the bride is hiding at her own wedding venue.

Can you find the hidden bride?

Rules of the challenge



Did we tell you that the man in Hazel's life is super emotional? Well, he doesn't know that his bride has hidden somewhere, so you must find the hidden bride in not more than 40 seconds, or else, the guests will see the groom crying his heart out at the altar. What a sad scenario it would be.

Simply set a timer for 40 seconds on your phone. Now, start looking for the hidden bride. Stop your hunt the moment the timer beeps.

Now that you know the rules, you are all set for the challenge.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: There is a thief hiding in this shopping mart. Can you find the hidden thief?

Find the hidden bride in just 40 seconds!

Image Source: iStock



Could you find the hidden bride?

Well, the groom found her!

Image Source: iStock

Oh dear Hazel, look, only your man out of so many guests was able to find you. Now that's what you call a true soulmate! Trust us, there is nothing to worry about.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The fruits look delicious but there is a bug hiding. Can you find the hidden bug in the fruit basket?