Optical Illusion: There is a thief hiding in this shopping mart. Can you find the hidden thief?

Have you ever gotten anything stolen while you are shopping in the mart? If yes, then you must be knowing the pain of getting anything precious that you just bought from the mart stolen, or stepping into a shop, selecting just the perfect outfit, and while making the payment you realize that someone has stolen the money you had saved for this beautiful dress. Shopping marts are the most common places where people usually get their belongings either lost or stolen. In case you have ever got your dear belongings stolen, finding the hidden thief in this challenge is going to soothe your sorrow and give you a sense of justice. Wait no more and read the rules that follow.

Rules of the challenge

The challenge is pretty simple and straightforward. We will be presenting you with a picture of a shopping mart where you may find many people rushing and shopping. In the picture there is a thief hiding somewhere, making for the perfect moment to make a move and steal something. All you have to do in the challenge is to find the hidden thief in the mart. Thieves are quick in their moves and thus, you have to be quicker.

You will get only 20 seconds to find the hidden thief. Hey, who will keep a check on the time? Well, we asked the people on the street, but they were busy shopping. We couldn't tell them about the thief as they would have panicked, and the thief would have escaped our sight easily in such a chaotic situation. We asked the thief, but in an attempt to fool us, he asked for our watch. He would have stolen our watch and thus we did not ask him further. Well, jokes apart, we haven't asked anyone to keep a check on the time. Instead, we would simply make the best use of technology to help us keep track of the time during the challenge. Simply set a timer for 20 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden thief the moment the timer starts. Stop looking for the thief just as the timer beeps.

Now that you know all the rules, you are all set for the challenge.

Find the hidden thief in the image in just 20 seconds!

Image Source: The Marketing Journal

Hey, were you able to catch the thief? Well, we could.

Here has been the thief hiding all this while!

Image Source: The Marketing Journal

It is a risky job to find thieves. These days, it is often advised by many that in order to safeguard one's belongings, one should never compromise with personal security. A few precautions, however, can help us safeguard ourselves and our belongings from thieves, especially when we are in the mart. One, keep a count of all the bags you have in your hand and recheck every now and then. Count the number of bags you have while entering a new shop, and recheck once you take the exit. Second, keep your grip tight. When you are devoting your attention to those beautiful dresses in the shop, it is a good time for a thief to take away your bags from your hands as your grip may be light. Third, never trust any stranger. Gone is the time when thieves used to take your bags and run away. Today, thieves make use of strategies to fool their prey. Many make use of drugs and perfumes to make one unconscious, and that is when they do what they wish. Never try any edibles and perfumes from a stranger as they may be suspicious.

Was the thief in the image planning to steal something from the shop? Maybe. The cops and the state is super proud of us. We did a good job, dear readers!

