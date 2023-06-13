Optical Illusion: This bathroom is super clean. Really? Spot the hidden cockroach in the bathroom in 20 seconds. (98% people will FAIL!)

Is your bathroom clean? Or else, let us frame the question.

Is your bathroom really clean? While most of us are particular about our house and how it looks and feels, bathroom cleanliness is almost everyone's priority. Walk into a hotel room and you will observe that most visitors will first check the bathrooms before choosing the room. Decide on purchasing a housing property and you will see your dear ones, particularly about how clean the bathroom of your house is.

While we spend very less time of the day in our bathrooms, it is still a very important aspect of our house. Bathrooms are the place where we feel the safest. It is the place where we are with our own selves, we devote some time to the care of our body, and admit it or not, but most of our creative ideas strike our minds in our bathrooms. Plus, we cannot stress anymore how important the cleanliness of the bathroom is. Our bathroom is the place where we get fresh, and cleanse our body. Thus, there is no surprise that it is the place where germs could germinate. Thus, people all over the world are crazy about bathroom cleanliness.

However, the punch is that not all clean-looking bathrooms are actually clean. No, we are not here to promote any toilet cleaning brand. The point we are trying to make is that before calling any bathroom "CLEAN", it is important to have a deep look at the bathroom. That is what you are supposed to do in this challenge. Didn't get our point? Read on the rules.

Rules of the challenge

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. We will be presenting a picture, and all you have to do is find the hidden cockroach in the picture in just 20 seconds. Yes, you read it right, just 20 seconds. Who will keep a check on the time? Well, we asked the cockroach for a favor, but it doesn't know how to read the time. Jokes apart, your mobile phone will be helping us in this sense. Simply set a timer for 20 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden cockroach the moment the timer starts, stop looking for it the moment the timer beeps.

By now you must have understood that there is CERTAINLY a cockroach hidden in the so-called clean bathroom.

Now that you know all the rules and regulations just perfectly, you are all set for the challenge.

Find the hidden cockroach in the image in just 20 seconds!

Image Source: Real Simple

Could you find the hidden cockroach?

Here is the cockroach hiding!

Oh, the cockroach is crawling up the towel. The lesson? Every time you use a towel, just check for any cockroaches beforehand.

