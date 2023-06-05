Optical Illusion: The granny is about to sleep. Is there any beetle around? Can you find the hidden beetle?

Granny is about to sleep, but we have got to know that there is a beetle around the bed. Can you find the hidden beetle?

Rules of the challenge!

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. Granny is about to sleep and you need to check if there is any beetle around. Hey, we cannot tell Granny about it. Granny will take around 8 seconds to remove her spectacles, and you need to find the hidden beetle in just 8 seconds. Set a timer for 8 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the hidden beetle the moment the timer starts. Stop just when the timer beeps. Now that you know the rules of the challenge, start looking for the hidden beetle.

Find the hidden beetle in just 8 seconds

Image Source: The Guardian

Is there a beetle around Granny?

Yes, here is the beetle

