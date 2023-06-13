Math riddles with answers: Solving these fun math riddles isn't as easy. Give these math riddles a shot

Have you ever wondered why almost all competitive exams have math as a subject? Or why do parents and teachers stress math very much? Well, this isn't because math is tough. Well, it is, but the reason why the world stresses math is that the subject holds great importance in our lives. Talk about any field and we will tell you how it is related to math.

Since math is so important, but often hated by many, we have tried hard to make it a desirable and digestive subject for all of us. No, we don't intend to teach you through this blog. Instead, we will be presenting some exciting math puzzles that will create a tiny space in your heart for the subject.

Math riddles with answers:

Wondering where the answers are? Here are the answers you may be needing.

Math Riddle 1:

Sam bought a long ladder, 65 ft. long. He kept the ladder leaning against a straight wall. The bottom of the wall is 25 ft. away from Sam's ladder. Sam now moves down the upper end of the ladder along the wall by 8 ft., How much farther is the ladder from the wall now?

Answer: 14 ft.

Math Riddle 2:

Max deposited $1,000 in January 2001 in a private bank near his house. The bank offers 10% interest that is compounded annually. At the end of every year, Max withdrew a fixed amount. However, something strange happened to him. When Max withdrew the fixed amount at the end of the year 2003, no money was left in his account. What is the fixed amount Max used to withdraw?

Answer: $402.11

Math Riddle 3:

Here comes a math riddle based on geometry. Susan placed a cylinder inside a cone having both a height and a base radius of 21 cm. What do you think is the maximum possible volume of the cylinder?

Answer: 43123 cm

These math riddles were super interesting. Don't worry, we'll be bringing up many more such math riddles.

