Word Puzzle: We have raised the difficulty bar higher. We give you a word, you find its opposite and synonym in the word puzzle. (TIME LIMIT- ONLY 40 SECONDS!)

We decided to take the bar of toughness way too higher for our readers today. Simple challenges can add fun to your relaxation time, but tough challenges are what give you the much-needed adrenal rush.

Today we are so excited to bring up the word puzzle crossword challenge that we do not want to waste any other moments in the introductory paragraphs.

Skim through the rules as soon as possible.

The drill

We will be presenting a few words before you. You have to find the synonyms (words with the same meaning) and antonyms (opposite of the word) of the words we will be presenting to you. No worries, we will also offer you the required hints. The punch is that you will have to do all this in just 40 seconds.

The rules

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. just read the words we present to you. Mentally think about their antonym and synonym. Don’t worry, we also have the hint to help you out. Once you thoroughly read the words and the hint, simply set a timer for 40 seconds on your phone and start looking for the antonym and the synonym for the three words we will be presenting. This means that you are supposed to find 6 words in total in just 40 seconds (one synonym and one antonym of each of the three words that follow).

Now, it’s time for us to present the words.

The words

Find one synonym and one antonym of the following words in the word puzzle grid: IMPORTANT ABANDON CONFUSE

Hints for Antonyms:

WORD 1: IMPORTANT

“The opposite of IMPORTANT starts with a vowel.”

WORD 2: ABANDON

“The opposite of ABANDON is a 4-letter word.”

WORD 3: CONFUSE

“The opposite of CONFUSE starts with “C.”







Hints for Synonyms:

WORD 1: IMPORTANT

“The synonym of IMPORTANT starts with a vowel.”

WORD 2: ABANDON

“The synonym of ABANDON can be a place where camels are mostly found.”

WORD 3: CONFUSE

“The synonym of CONFUSE rhymes with raffle”.







Phew! By now you must have mentally prepared the answers. Now that you have the list of the words you need to find out prepared in your mind, here is a REMINDER to SET THE TIMER FOR 40 SECONDS on your phone and begin with the fun challenge!

LET’S GO…

Find the hidden words in just 40 seconds!













3….

2….

1….

Now that the time’s up, here are the answers you may need.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The ant is acting mischievously with the elephant. Find the hidden ant on the elephant's body before it bites the elephant

Let’s talk about antonyms first.

The antonym of IMPORTANT is UNIMPORTANT.

Here is the word hiding!

The antonym of ABANDON is KEEP.

Here is the word hiding!







The antonym of CONFUSE is CLEAR.

Here is the word hiding!

This seriously was pretty tough.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: The granny is about to sleep. Is there any beetle around? Can you find the hidden beetle?

Now, it’s time for the synonyms.

The synonym of the word IMPORTANT is ESSENTIAL

Here is the word hiding!

The synonym of the word ABANDON is DESERT.

Here is the word hiding!

The synonym of the word CONFUSE is BAFFLE.

Here is the word hiding!

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: What is wrong with this room? Is it haunted? Find the hidden ghost

Here is the complete list of the words and where they were located!



UNIMPORTANT ESSENTIAL KEEP DESERT CLEAR BAFFLE



The antonyms are marked in PINK, while the synonyms are marked in GREEN.

Phew! Wasn’t this mind-boggling word challenge just one of its kind? Well, we are popular for our great creative inventions!

ALSO READ: Word Puzzle: Here comes a super fun challenge! Find the opposites of the following words in the crossword