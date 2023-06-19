Optical Illusion: The fruits look delicious but there is a bug hiding. Can you find the hidden bug in the fruit basket?
There is a hidden bug in the fruit basket. Can you spot the hidden bug before anyone picks the fruit?
Find the hidden bug!
Fruits are our tongue's favorite. However, nobody dares to pick a fruit from a basket that has a bug in it.
Can you spot the hidden bug in the fruit basket?
Image Source: Dreamstime.com
Here is the bug hiding!
Image Source: Dreamstime.com
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.