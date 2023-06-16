All our lives we are often asked to walk the correct paths. Almost all religions of the world preach to mankind the correct ways of living. These correct ways are there to guide the path of man so that he does not lead an aimless and baseless life. However, everybody's meaning of "CORRECT" is different.

While everyone holds a different meaning of correct, the spelling of correct in English is just one. Today, you are supposed to find the right spelling of the word "Correct".

Spellings play an important role in our lives. Even a tiny mistake in spelling can get our answers wrong. A spelling test is similar to a math test; one mistake and the complete answer is wrong. Today, we present you with a challenge that will test your attention to detail. Once you read the rules, you will find that they are actually quite simple. However, when you actually start doing it, you will know that the challenge is not as easy as it seems. However, that's where all the fun is.

Thus, with a correct approach, let us start our hunt to find the correct spelling of the word correct in the word puzzle grid. But before that, let us read on the rules.

The rules of the challenge

The rules of the challenge are pretty simple and straightforward. Since it is a light-hearted challenge, we will not ask you to find multiple words in the crossword grid. Today, you are simply required to spot one hidden word, i.e. "CORRECT".

But the twist is that while you are supposed to find just one correct spelling of the word "CORRECT", there are multiple incorrect spellings of the word "CORRECT" hiding in the grid to tease you. And oh, while these incorrect spellings of the word "CORRECT" will be teasing you, you are supposed to find the correct spelling of the word "CORRECT" in a limited time frame. This makes the challenge even more challenging. You are supposed to find the word 'CORRECT" in the word puzzle crossword in not more than 15 seconds. Well, all you have to do before starting the challenge is that you are supposed to simply set a timer for 15 seconds on your phone. Start looking for the word "CORRECT" the moment the timer starts. Stop looking for it the moment the timer beeps. Now that you know all the rules and regulations correctly, you are all set to start the challenge.

REMINDER: Set the 15-second timer on the phone before you start with the challenge!

Find the correctly spelled word "CORRECT" in the crossword grid!

Beep.. beep!

The time is up!

Yes, it takes just a blink or two for 15 seconds to pass. Such is the nature of time.

Before we get started with a philosophical lecture, let us talk about the challenge. Well, the challenge was a bit tricky, but it was not at all impossible. It was, it was easier than all of our previously published word puzzle challenges. So, here comes the million-dollar question:

Were you able to spot the word?

Well, 15 seconds were enough to find the word, but in case you could not find it, do not get disheartened. The correct way to perceive a challenge is to go for it with the intention of having fun, and not always with the intention of winning it correctly. Before we engage in another word play with the word correct let us have a look at the answer!

Here is the word hiding!

Were you able to correctly catch the correct "CORRECT"? Did we just present a tongue twister? Well, correct!

