Beyond the Rice: Find the Hidden Caterpillar Among Sushi

Can you find the hidden caterpillar among the sushi rolls? This optical illusion is challenging your observation skills. Only a genius can find the caterpillar within the time limit.

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture. Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on social media platforms? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.

This optical illusion is a picture of delicious sushi, and if you look closely, you can see a caterpillar hidden among them. The image is created quite cleverly as the colour of the sushi and edamame beans cover the caterpillar perfectly

Coming to the challenge, you have 11 seconds to spot the caterpillar in this image. Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!