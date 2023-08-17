The Corgi Who Could Hide: Only a Genius Can Spot the Corgi in This Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are quirky images that are created in such a way that they trick our minds into thinking that there are no hidden objects/animals.

These puzzles are created with a simple objective to trick human brains and give an exercise to break from monotonous routines.

There are different types of optical illusions but the most common and interesting one is where you have to find a hidden object.

One such puzzle has become the talk of the town due to its creativity and the difficulty level that it poses.

The image created by Casumo challenges people to find the hidden corgi among other dog breeds.

This puzzle is quite captivating as the corgi is hiding quite cleverly, blending with its surroundings.

The major challenge that arises is to find the hidden corgi within 17 seconds.

Can you take up this challenge and find the hidden dog within the time limit?

Here is the image. Start the timer and begin the search.

Source: Casumo

Did you spot the corgi?

Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

Here are some tips to help you:

Zoom in on the image and look at it from different angles.

Turn off all the distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.

Now, hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is up!

So, did you find the hidden corgi? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master.

If you didn’t find the corgi it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden dog in this image.

If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding the cute dog without a timer.

Once you have found the corgi, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle.

Now, here is the solution.

Find the Hidden Corgi- Solution

Source: Casumo

Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with different optical illusions and you are sure to become a true puzzle master

