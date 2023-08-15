Spooky Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Hidden Witch Hat?

Optical illusions are a fun way to test your observation skills and tease your brain. These puzzles are quite tough because of the way our brain is trained to fill in the gaps and perceive the perfect picture.

Have you seen the optical illusion that is going quite viral on social media platforms? If you didn’t, here is a challenge for you that will make you baffled.

This optical illusion is a picture of a bunch of cats, and if you look closely, you can see a witch’s hat hidden among them.

You have 17 seconds to spot the hidden witch hat among the spooky cats.

The illusion is created by the way the animals are arranged. The chaotic image camouflages the hat quite perfectly.

Can you do it? Set the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Source: Perpetual Fostering

Did you find the hidden hat?

Come on, it is easy, give it some more attention.

Okay, here is a major hint, try to look for the shape of the hat. Usually, a witch’s hat as portrayed in cartoons is triangular in shape.

Still didn’t get it?

Hurry up, the time will run out!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is over!

Did you find the hidden hat? Congratulations, if you found it. Even if you didn’t find the hat, it’s okay as even the best puzzle solvers can have a hard time figuring it out.

You can give it another try without a timer. Just scroll up to the top.

Now, here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Hat- Solution

Source: Perpetual Fostering

Optical illusions like this one can be fun and challenging, but they can also be educational. They can teach us about how our brains work and how we perceive the world around us.

So next time you see an optical illusion, take a few minutes to try to figure it out. You might be surprised at what you learn.

