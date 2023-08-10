The Ice Cream Cone Conspiracy: Can You Spot the Hidden Ice Lollipop in 10 Seconds?

Optical illusions are a fascinating way to test our perception and understanding of the world around us. They can also be a lot of fun, and they can even be used to learn more about ourselves.

One optical illusion that is particularly challenging for all ice cream lovers is the "Hidden Ice Lollipop" illusion.

The image is filled with ice creams, flowers and hearts. The challenge is to find the hidden ice lollipop as quickly as possible.

The hidden ice lollipop is there, but it is very well camouflaged. The ice creams and other shapes in the image perfectly blend in with the lollipop, making it difficult to see. This is why the illusion is so challenging.

Can you take up the challenge and find the Musical Note in 9 seconds?

If you are a true ice cream lover, you should be able to find the ice lollipop in the illusion. This is because your brain is wired to distinguish between the types of ice creams.

So are you ready for the challenge? Here is the Image!

Clock 9 seconds on your watch and start!

Source: TOMY

How is the hunt going?

Did your love for gelato help you find the hidden ice lollipop?

You didn't find it?

Okay here is a hint for you:

Look for the shape of the different ice cream: The ice lollipop has a distinctive shape, try and find what looks different. Once you know what to look for, you should be able to find the note more easily.

If you are still having trouble finding the ice lollipop, you can try zooming in on the image. This will make the note larger and easier to see

Did you notice it?

Come on, the time will run out soon!

3... 2... and 1!

Oh no! The time is up!

The 9 seconds are up but you can continue to look for the lollipop and not give up!

If you found the ice lollipop, congratulations your observation skills have finally paid off!

If you didn't find it, it is okay you will eventually get there, try harder!

Here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Ice Lollipop- Solution





Source: TOMY

Wasn't this puzzle fun? Try your hands on these optical illusions below and tease your brain.

