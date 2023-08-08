The Movie Is Running Out! Can You Find the Hidden Popcorn in This Optical Illusion Before It's Too Late?

Optical illusions have been around for centuries. These puzzles captivate human minds by playing with our perceptions.

These puzzles trick our minds by making us believe that there are no hidden objects/animals in an image and the hunt to find them can leave us baffled.

One such optical illusion is now the talk of the town. This puzzle challenges people to find hidden popcorn in a crowd of movie watchers.

The image created by ICE36 on Instagram shows a cartoon image of people in the cinema watching a 3D film.

Did you know that Nebraska produces the most popcorn in America? Quite interesting isn’t it?

Coming back to the challenge, the image cleverly hides 5 popcorn boxes that should be discovered within 25 seconds.

Do you have the skills of a true puzzle master to find the hidden snack? Can you beat the clock?

Start the timer and begin the search. All the best!

Source: Instagram- ICE36

How is the hunt for the hidden popcorn boxes going?

Did you spot at least one of the boxes?

Come on, they are hiding right in front of your eyes.

Okay here are some tips to make this puzzle easier for you:

Zoom in on the image: The best trick to spot hidden objects in an image is to zoom in and look at the different sections. This will help you find the minute details in the puzzle.

Take a deep breath and focus: Usually a time limit can create a panic. The ideal way to solve optical illusions is by maintaining a calm mindset and focusing completely on the image.

Any luck finding the hidden popcorn boxes now?

Okay, here is a major hint that will make your search quite easier- Try to look for the pattern of the popcorn boxes. These boxes are red and white in colour.

Now, hurry up! The time is about to finish!

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no! The 25 seconds are over.

How many popcorn boxes were you able to spot? If you found 3 or more boxes then congratulations, your observation skills have paid off quite well.

If your numbers are low, don’t give up! You can try to find all of the popcorn boxes by scrolling back to the top and finding them without any time limit.

Now, here is the solution to this puzzle.

Find the Hidden Popcorn Boxes- Solution

The image below highlights all the hidden popcorn boxes

Source: Instagram- ICE36

Wasn’t this optical illusion quite interesting? Keep an eye out for these puzzles and try to solve them within time limits to emerge as a true puzzle master.

