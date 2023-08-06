The Pickle Hunt: A Challenging Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are a great way to test your visual perception and have some fun.

That is why this article brings you an amazing optical illusion that will definitely make you scratch your head and the answer will leave you amused.

This puzzle cleverly hides a whole pickle among the different food items.

Did you know that pickles have been around since ancient times? Some believe the first pickle was created in Mesopotamia in 2400 B.C.E.

Quite interesting isn’t it?

Coming back to the puzzle, the image is created quite cleverly. The pickle is green and it camouflages in the image quite cleverly.

The challenge that will test your skills is to find the hidden pickle within 19 seconds.

Do you have the skills of a true puzzle master? Can you spot the pickle within the time limit?

Start the clock and begin your search. This is your chance to emerge as a true puzzle master.

Source: Sally-Ann Heron

Did you find the hidden pickle?

Come on, it is right in front of you waiting to be discovered.

This is your chance to be a true puzzle master so hurry up!

Do you need a helping hand? Okay, here are some tips for you:

Take a deep breath and focus on the image.

Turn off all your distractions.

Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Still no luck?

Here is one of the major hints- The pickle is full and it is not sliced.

Now, hurry up! It is time to look at the image with a fresh perspective.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the timer went off.

So, were you able to spot the hidden pickle? Congratulations if you found it.

If you didn’t find the hidden pickle it's alright! This puzzle can baffle even the true puzzle masters.

Now, you can try to find the pickle again by scrolling to the top and trying to locate it without any timer.

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Pickle- Solution

The pickle is hiding in the lower left corner of the image just under the burger patty.

Source: Sally-Ann Heron

\Wasn’t this puzzle a true test of your observation skills? Keep trying your hands on these fun puzzles and improve your observation skills.

