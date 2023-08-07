The Panda Who's Hiding in Plain Sight.

Can you spot the hidden panda in this optical illusion? The panda is camouflaged among a group of cats, but if you look closely, you can just make out its distinctive features.

Optical illusions are images that trick the brain into seeing something that is not actually there. They can be fun and challenging, and they can also be used to test our visual perception and cognitive abilities. One popular optical illusion is the "hidden panda" puzzle. In this puzzle, there is a panda hidden among a group of cute cats. The challenge is to find the [panda within a certain amount of time, usually 13 seconds.

The hidden panda puzzle is difficult because the cats and the panda are very similar in appearance. The panda is also placed in a way that it can be easily overlooked. So, Do you have the true skills of a puzzle master?

If yes, then take up this challenge and find the hidden panda in 13 seconds. Start the timer and let the hunt begin!