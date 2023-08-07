The Panda Who's Hiding in Plain Sight.

Optical illusions are images that trick the brain into seeing something that is not actually there. They can be fun and challenging, and they can also be used to test our visual perception and cognitive abilities.
One popular optical illusion is the "hidden panda" puzzle. In this puzzle, there is a panda hidden among a group of cute cats. The challenge is to find the [panda within a certain amount of time, usually 13 seconds.
The hidden panda puzzle is difficult because the cats and the panda are very similar in appearance. The panda is also placed in a way that it can be easily overlooked.
So, Do you have the true skills of a puzzle master?
If yes, then take up this challenge and find the hidden panda in 13 seconds.
Start the timer and let the hunt begin!
Any luck finding the hidden panda?
Come on, this puzzle is super easy and you can do it!
Just concentrate and try to look for the panda’s eyes
Still didn't find it?
Hurry up! the timer will be over soon.
3... 2... and 1!
Oh no! The time is up.
If you found the hidden panda within 13 seconds, congratulations! You have excellent visual perception and cognitive abilities.
If you are still having trouble finding the hidden panda, don't worry. You are not alone. Many people find this puzzle to be very challenging. Just scroll back again to the top and try to find it without a time limit now.
Here is the solution to the puzzle.
Find the Hidden Panda- Solution
Wasn't this puzzle quite fun? Keep trying your hands on optical illusions like this and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.