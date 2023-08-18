Can you find the hidden magic wand? Don't blink!

These puzzles are designed in such a way that it tricks your brain into thinking that there is no hidden object/animal in the image.

Optical illusions are a fun way to engage your brain into finding hidden objects, breaking free from the monotonous daily routine.

That is why optical illusions leave you scratching your head for the answer.

This happens because our brain is programmed in such a way that it fills in the gaps with already available information.

This puzzle is so confusing that even the true puzzle masters are having a tough time figuring out the correct answer.

One such optical illusion is emerging on the internet quite quickly.

The image features a bunch of delicious candies and among those sweet treats, there is a magic wand hiding.

The image is created with such perfection that it is almost impossible to spot the wand but it is hiding quite cleverly.

Can you take up this challenge and emerge as a true puzzle master?

Try to spot the hidden magic wand within 19 seconds.

Start the timer and begin the hunt. All the best!

Try: Spooky Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Hidden Witch Hat?



Source: Gergely Dudás

Did you spot the magic wand?

Come on, it is right there in front of your eyes. How can you miss it?

Here are some tips to help you spot the hidden object:

Take a deep breath and focus on the image.

Forget about the time limit, just try to gather all your attention to the image.

Zoom in on the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Still no luck?

Okay, here is a major hint for you- try to look for the star on the magic wand and you will spot it instantly.

Hurry up! The time limit is about to finish.

3… 2… and 1!

Oh no, the time limit is over.

Were you able to spot the wand? Congratulations, if you found it. Your observation skills are quite amazing.

If you weren’t able to spot the magic wand, it is alright. This optical illusion can challenge even the greatest of puzzle masters.

You can scroll back to the top again and try to find it again without a timer.

Here is the solution to the puzzle

Find the Hidden Magic Wand- Solution

Source: Gergely Dudás

See, wasn’t this puzzle quite captivating? Keep trying your observation skills with these optical illusions and you are sure to emerge as a puzzle master.

Must Try: The Corgi Who Could Hide: Only a Genius Can Spot the Corgi in This Optical Illusion