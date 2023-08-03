It was on September 20 that the 2023 Formula 1 calendar was first presented. Since then, the calendar has reduced the races to 23 races, while earlier it was 24. This has been done post the cancellation of the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix. Till now, it is not known whether the race will get replaced or not.

Fasten your seat belts as the most enormous entertainment spectacle and sports are back in COTA! Enjoy the very first F1 Sprint Race in the U.S., along with the mesmerizing performances by rock icons The Killers and Queen + Adam Lambert, only on the Germania Insurance Super Stage. Complementary Grounds Passes will be given to children of age 3 and below. The pricing of the tickets is subject to change.

The question isn't appropriate. F1 never fails to spark the hype, thanks to its fever among its fans. However, what is special in 2023 would be the new race entrant, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The tickets for the planned races in the present year, 2023 are already on sale and the ones who haven't booked the tickets now are anxious about missing out. Interestingly, some races are either already closed out, or on the verge of it. Such is the fever of Formula 1 races. One can obtain the tickets for Formula 1, 2023, for the following two possible options:

Ground Passes:

To start with, one can enjoy COTA on one's own terms, thanks to a wide array of general admission grounds pass options to select from. One can book a 1-day, 2-day, or 3-day grounds passes easily.

Reserved Seats

The second option is that of the reserved seats. Nothing can be more perfect when one has the benefit of seats reserved for them, One can actually experience all the fun without any hassles with their seats reserved.

Is there a need to book tickets well in advance?

Well, absolutely. In general, Formula 1 has been successful in attracting enormous interest from the public, especially after the pandemic. Tickets for the most popular races like the British Grand Prix are selling out on record. Therefore, if you do not want to miss any of these interesting races, you should not wait much. While some less well-attended races may give you some more time, the popular ones won't wait for anyone. Thus, the need of the hour is to run faster than time and seize the tickets. Plus, not to miss, booking tickets in advance also makes it possible for one to select the desired seats.

Where to buy tickets for Formula 1?

Mostly, the ideal way to purchase seats is via the recommended and official outlet for the purchase of tickets, which is the promotor of the race. However, at present, since the demand is huge, it can get difficult to purchase the tickets. Therefore, having a backup source for the race is the best one can do. One can also purchase the tickets from the official ticket agent.

Formula 1 2023: Schedule

Date Type Country Race Name 23- 25 Feb Testing Sakhir FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2023 03-05 Mar Round 1 Bahrain FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2023 17-19 Mar Round 2 Saudi Arabia FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 31-02 Mar-April Round 3 Australia FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023 28-30 Apr Round 4 Azerbaijan FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2023 05-07 May Round 5 United States FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 19-21 May Round 6 Italy FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2023 26-28 May Round 7 Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2023 02-04 Jun Round 8 Spain Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio De Espana 2023 16-18 Jun Round 9 Canada Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix DU Canada 2023 30-02 Jun-Jul Round 10 Austria Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2023 07-09 Jul Round 11 Great Britain Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix 2023 21-23 Jul Round 12 Hungary Formula 1 Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 28-30 Jul Round 13 Belgium FormuLa 1 MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix 2023





