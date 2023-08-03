F1 US Grand Prix 2023: Schedules, Track Locations and How to Buy Tickets?

Formula 1 fever is back. F1 US Grand Prix 2023: Schedules, Track Locations, and How to Buy Tickets. Do not miss out on any details.

Astha Pasricha
By Astha Pasricha
Aug 4, 2023, 01:29 EDT
Formula 1, 2023 details
Formula 1, 2023 details

Fasten your seat belts as the most enormous entertainment spectacle and sports are back in COTA! Enjoy the very first F1 Sprint Race in the U.S., along with the mesmerizing performances by rock icons The Killers and Queen + Adam Lambert, only on the Germania Insurance Super Stage. Complementary Grounds Passes will be given to children of age 3 and below. The pricing of the tickets is subject to change.

F1 2023

It was on September 20 that the 2023 Formula 1 calendar was first presented. Since then, the calendar has reduced the races to 23 races, while earlier it was 24. This has been done post the cancellation of the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix. Till now, it is not known whether the race will get replaced or not.

Why the hype?

The question isn't appropriate. F1 never fails to spark the hype, thanks to its fever among its fans. However, what is special in 2023 would be the new race entrant, the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

 

Ticket options and how to book tickets

The tickets for the planned races in the present year, 2023 are already on sale and the ones who haven't booked the tickets now are anxious about missing out. Interestingly, some races are either already closed out, or on the verge of it. Such is the fever of Formula 1 races. One can obtain the tickets for Formula 1, 2023, for the following two possible options:

 

Ground Passes:

To start with, one can enjoy COTA on one's own terms, thanks to a wide array of general admission grounds pass options to select from. One can book a 1-day, 2-day, or 3-day grounds passes easily.

Reserved Seats

The second option is that of the reserved seats. Nothing can be more perfect when one has the benefit of seats reserved for them, One can actually experience all the fun without any hassles with their seats reserved.

 

Is there a need to book tickets well in advance?

Well, absolutely. In general, Formula 1 has been successful in attracting enormous interest from the public, especially after the pandemic. Tickets for the most popular races like the British Grand Prix are selling out on record. Therefore, if you do not want to miss any of these interesting races, you should not wait much. While some less well-attended races may give you some more time, the popular ones won't wait for anyone. Thus, the need of the hour is to run faster than time and seize the tickets. Plus, not to miss, booking tickets in advance also makes it possible for one to select the desired seats.

Where to buy tickets for Formula 1?

Mostly, the ideal way to purchase seats is via the recommended and official outlet for the purchase of tickets, which is the promotor of the race. However, at present, since the demand is huge, it can get difficult to purchase the tickets. Therefore, having a backup source for the race is the best one can do. One can also purchase the tickets from the official ticket agent.

Formula 1 2023: Schedule

Date

Type

Country

Race Name

23- 25 Feb

Testing

Sakhir

FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2023

03-05 Mar

Round 1

Bahrain

FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2023

17-19 Mar

Round 2

Saudi Arabia

FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2023

31-02 Mar-April

Round 3

Australia

FORMULA 1 ROLEX AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2023

28-30 Apr

Round 4

Azerbaijan

FORMULA 1 AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2023

05-07 May

Round 5

United States

FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023

19-21 May

Round 6

Italy

FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2023

26-28 May

Round 7

Monaco

Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco 2023

02-04 Jun

Round 8

Spain

Formula 1 AWS Gran Premio De Espana 2023

16-18 Jun

Round 9

Canada

Formula 1 Pirelli Grand Prix DU Canada 2023

30-02 Jun-Jul

Round 10

Austria

Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2023

07-09 Jul

Round 11

Great Britain

Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix 2023

21-23 Jul

Round 12

Hungary

Formula 1 Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix 2023

28-30 Jul

Round 13

Belgium

FormuLa 1 MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix 2023 

 



Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending