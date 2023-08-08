F1 US Grand Prix Winners List

The United States Grand Prix has been a part of Formula One since the 1950s. Here is the list of all winners of the F1 US Grand Prix. 

The Formula One United States Grand Prix (USGP) is one of the most prestigious races in Formula One racing. It is held annually in the United States and has been a part of the Formula One World Championship since 1950. 

The United States Grand Prix took place at Sebring for a short time in 1959, then at Riverside Raceway in California a year later. Although Nether was a popular F1 site, the United States Grand Prix was able to secure a permanent venue at Watkins Glen in 1960.

The USGP is one of the most popular races on the Formula One calendar. 

The current record holder for the most USGP wins is Lewis Hamilton with six victories to date.

Here are the winners of the F1 US Grand Prix. 

Circuit

Year

Winner, Chassis-Engine

Sebring

1959

Bruce McLaren, Cooper-Climax

Riverside

1960

Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax

Watkins Glen

1961

Innes Ireland, Lotus-Climax
 

1962

Jim Clark, Lotus-Climax
 

1963

Graham Hill, BRM
 

1964

Graham Hill, BRM
 

1965

Graham Hill, BRM
 

1966

Jim Clark, Lotus-BRM
 

1967

Jim Clark, Lotus-Ford Cosworth
 

1968

Jackie Stewart, Matra-Cosworth
 

1969

Jochen Rindt, Lotus-Cosworth
 

1970

Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus-Cosworth
 

1971

Francois Cevert, Tyrrell-Cosworth
 

1972

Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell-Cosworth
 

1973

Ronnie Peterson, Lotus-Cosworth
 

1974

Carlos Reutemann, Brabham-Cosworth
 

1975

Niki Lauda, Ferrari

Long Beach

1976

Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari

Watkins Glen

1976

James Hunt, McLaren-Cosworth

Long Beach

1977

Mario Andretti, Lotus-Cosworth

Watkins Glen

1977

James Hunt, McLaren-Cosworth

Long Beach

1978

Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

Watkins Glen

1978

Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari

Long Beach

1979

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

Watkins Glen

1979

Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari

Long Beach

1980

Nelson Piquet, Brabham-Cosworth

Watkins Glen

1980

Alan Jones, Williams-Cosworth

Long Beach

1981

Alan Jones, Williams-Cosworth

Las Vegas

1981

Alan Jones, Williams-Ford

Long Beach

1982

Niki Lauda, McLaren-Cosworth

Detroit

1982

John Watson, McLaren-Ford

Las Vegas

1982

Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell-Ford

Long Beach

1983

John Watson, McLaren-Cosworth

Detroit

1983

Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell-Ford

Detroit

1984

Nelson Piquet, Brabham-BMW

Dallas

1984

Keke Rosberg, Williams-Honda

Detroit

1985

Keke Rosberg, Williams-Honda
 

1986

yrton Senna, Lotus-Renault
 

1987

Ayrton Senna, Lotus-Honda
 

1988

Ayrton Senna, McLaren-Honda

Phoenix

1989

Alain Prost, McLaren-Honda
 

1990

Ayrton Senna, McLaren-Honda
 

1991

Ayrton Senna, McLaren-Honda

Indianapolis

2000

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
 

2001

Mika Häkkinen, McLaren-Mercedes
 

2002

Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
 

2003

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
 

2004

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
 

2005

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
 

2006

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
 

2007

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren-Mercedes

Austin

2012

Lewis Hamilton, McLaren-Mercedes
 

2013

Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull-Renault
 

2014

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
 

2015

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
 

2016

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
 

2017

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

The above players have etched their names in the history of Formula One racing. Their incredible skills and achievements on the track have solidified their status as legends in the sport, inspiring future generations of racers to push the boundaries of what is possible.

