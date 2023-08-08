The United States Grand Prix has been a part of Formula One since the 1950s. Here is the list of all winners of the F1 US Grand Prix. 

The Formula One United States Grand Prix (USGP) is one of the most prestigious races in Formula One racing. It is held annually in the United States and has been a part of the Formula One World Championship since 1950.
The United States Grand Prix took place at Sebring for a short time in 1959, then at Riverside Raceway in California a year later. Although Nether was a popular F1 site, the United States Grand Prix was able to secure a permanent venue at Watkins Glen in 1960.
The USGP is one of the most popular races on the Formula One calendar.
The current record holder for the most USGP wins is Lewis Hamilton with six victories to date.
Here are the winners of the F1 US Grand Prix.
F1 USGP Winners (1959-2018)
|
Circuit
|
Year
|
Winner, Chassis-Engine
|
Sebring
|
1959
|
Bruce McLaren, Cooper-Climax
|
Riverside
|
1960
|
Stirling Moss, Lotus-Climax
|
Watkins Glen
|
1961
|
Innes Ireland, Lotus-Climax
|
1962
|
Jim Clark, Lotus-Climax
|
1963
|
Graham Hill, BRM
|
1964
|
Graham Hill, BRM
|
1965
|
Graham Hill, BRM
|
1966
|
Jim Clark, Lotus-BRM
|
1967
|
Jim Clark, Lotus-Ford Cosworth
|
1968
|
Jackie Stewart, Matra-Cosworth
|
1969
|
Jochen Rindt, Lotus-Cosworth
|
1970
|
Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus-Cosworth
|
1971
|
Francois Cevert, Tyrrell-Cosworth
|
1972
|
Jackie Stewart, Tyrrell-Cosworth
|
1973
|
Ronnie Peterson, Lotus-Cosworth
|
1974
|
Carlos Reutemann, Brabham-Cosworth
|
1975
|
Niki Lauda, Ferrari
|
Long Beach
|
1976
|
Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari
|
Watkins Glen
|
1976
|
James Hunt, McLaren-Cosworth
|
Long Beach
|
1977
|
Mario Andretti, Lotus-Cosworth
|
Watkins Glen
|
1977
|
James Hunt, McLaren-Cosworth
|
Long Beach
|
1978
|
Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
|
Watkins Glen
|
1978
|
Carlos Reutemann, Ferrari
|
Long Beach
|
1979
|
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
|
Watkins Glen
|
1979
|
Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari
|
Long Beach
|
1980
|
Nelson Piquet, Brabham-Cosworth
|
Watkins Glen
|
1980
|
Alan Jones, Williams-Cosworth
|
Long Beach
|
1981
|
Alan Jones, Williams-Cosworth
|
Las Vegas
|
1981
|
Alan Jones, Williams-Ford
|
Long Beach
|
1982
|
Niki Lauda, McLaren-Cosworth
|
Detroit
|
1982
|
John Watson, McLaren-Ford
|
Las Vegas
|
1982
|
Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell-Ford
|
Long Beach
|
1983
|
John Watson, McLaren-Cosworth
|
Detroit
|
1983
|
Michele Alboreto, Tyrrell-Ford
|
Detroit
|
1984
|
Nelson Piquet, Brabham-BMW
|
Dallas
|
1984
|
Keke Rosberg, Williams-Honda
|
Detroit
|
1985
|
Keke Rosberg, Williams-Honda
|
1986
|
yrton Senna, Lotus-Renault
|
1987
|
Ayrton Senna, Lotus-Honda
|
1988
|
Ayrton Senna, McLaren-Honda
|
Phoenix
|
1989
|
Alain Prost, McLaren-Honda
|
1990
|
Ayrton Senna, McLaren-Honda
|
1991
|
Ayrton Senna, McLaren-Honda
|
Indianapolis
|
2000
|
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
|
2001
|
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren-Mercedes
|
2002
|
Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
|
2003
|
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
|
2004
|
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
|
2005
|
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
|
2006
|
Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
|
2007
|
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren-Mercedes
|
Austin
|
2012
|
Lewis Hamilton, McLaren-Mercedes
|
2013
|
Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull-Renault
|
2014
|
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
|
2015
|
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
|
2016
|
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
|
2017
|
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
The above players have etched their names in the history of Formula One racing. Their incredible skills and achievements on the track have solidified their status as legends in the sport, inspiring future generations of racers to push the boundaries of what is possible.