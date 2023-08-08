The United States Grand Prix has been a part of Formula One since the 1950s. Here is the list of all winners of the F1 US Grand Prix.

The Formula One United States Grand Prix (USGP) is one of the most prestigious races in Formula One racing. It is held annually in the United States and has been a part of the Formula One World Championship since 1950. The United States Grand Prix took place at Sebring for a short time in 1959, then at Riverside Raceway in California a year later. Although Nether was a popular F1 site, the United States Grand Prix was able to secure a permanent venue at Watkins Glen in 1960.

The USGP is one of the most popular races on the Formula One calendar. The current record holder for the most USGP wins is Lewis Hamilton with six victories to date.