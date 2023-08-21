FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: List of Award winners,

There were several players who stood out during the whole tournament, but these 4 players won the top awards based on their sheer tenacity and hard work.

The 9th edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is done and dusted with Spain emerging as the winner by defeating England in the finals. This was Spain’s first final and first Cup win since the inception of the tournament in 1991. This year's Women's World Cup marks a historic first—it's the inaugural tournament that's being co-hosted. But wait, there's more! It also broke ground as the premier senior World Cup to grace multiple confederations. It made its debut in Oceania, bringing some serious football action to that part of the world. Not to mention, it was the very first Women's World Cup to light up the Southern Hemisphere, and it was the third time that the Asia-Pacific region is getting its taste of the tournament spotlight.

List of Award Winners Several players stood out during the whole tournament, but these 4 players won the top awards based on their sheer tenacity and hard work. Award Winner Golden Ball Aitana Bonmati (Spain) Golden Boot Miyazawa Hinata (Japan) Golden Glove Mary Earps (England) Young Player of the Tournament Salma Paralluelo (Spain) Aitana Bonmati owned the Golden Ball trophy following an absolute boss performance in the tournament. She notched up three goals and dished out two assists, basically being the midfield maestro for Team Spain. She set the rhythm of the game and cooked up opportunities left and right for her teammates.

Miyazawa Hinata swooped in to nab the Golden Boot award, slamming in a total of five goals during the showdown. This forward was an absolute menace in the enemy's penalty box from start to finish. And can we talk about those two goals she put past Spain in the group stage? Talk about jaw-dropping. Golden Glove honours? They went to none other than Mary Earps. She pulled off some serious magic, keeping the sheet clean a total of five times during the tournament. And hey, she even threw in a penalty save during the final against Spain, just to make things even spicier.