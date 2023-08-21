FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: List of Award winners,

The 9th edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is done and dusted with Spain emerging as the winner by defeating England in the finals. This was Spain’s first final and first Cup win since the inception of the tournament in 1991.
This year's Women's World Cup marks a historic first—it's the inaugural tournament that's being co-hosted. But wait, there's more! It also broke ground as the premier senior World Cup to grace multiple confederations. It made its debut in Oceania, bringing some serious football action to that part of the world. Not to mention, it was the very first Women's World Cup to light up the Southern Hemisphere, and it was the third time that the Asia-Pacific region is getting its taste of the tournament spotlight.
List of Award Winners
Several players stood out during the whole tournament, but these 4 players won the top awards based on their sheer tenacity and hard work.
|
Award
|
Winner
|
Golden Ball
|
Aitana Bonmati (Spain)
|
Golden Boot
|
Miyazawa Hinata (Japan)
|
Golden Glove
|
Mary Earps (England)
|
Young Player of the Tournament
|
Salma Paralluelo (Spain)
Aitana Bonmati owned the Golden Ball trophy following an absolute boss performance in the tournament. She notched up three goals and dished out two assists, basically being the midfield maestro for Team Spain. She set the rhythm of the game and cooked up opportunities left and right for her teammates.
Miyazawa Hinata swooped in to nab the Golden Boot award, slamming in a total of five goals during the showdown. This forward was an absolute menace in the enemy's penalty box from start to finish. And can we talk about those two goals she put past Spain in the group stage? Talk about jaw-dropping.
Golden Glove honours? They went to none other than Mary Earps. She pulled off some serious magic, keeping the sheet clean a total of five times during the tournament. And hey, she even threw in a penalty save during the final against Spain, just to make things even spicier.
Salma Paralluelo grabbed the spotlight as the Young Player of the Tournament, and get this—she's just 18! This dynamite forward cranked out two goals and dished out an assist in the tournament. She had defenders losing sleep, 'cause she was a constant nightmare for anyone trying to hold their ground.
Prize Money
The total prize pool for this iteration stood at an impressive US$110 million, reflecting a substantial increase of $80 million compared to the preceding tournament.
Unlike prior tournaments, where FIFA disbursed the aggregate prize funds to national associations, the approach has been altered for the 2023 Women's World Cup. In this edition, prize allocations are slated to be directly distributed to both players and their respective associations.
|
Place
|
Teams
|
Amount (in US dollars)
|
Per association
|
Per player *
|
Total
|
Champions(Spain)
|
1
|
$4,290,000
|
$270,000
|
$10,500,000
|
Runners-up(England)
|
1
|
$3,015,000
|
$195,000
|
$7,500,000
|
Third place(Sweden)
|
1
|
$2,610,000
|
$180,000
|
$6,750,000
|
Fourth place
|
1
|
$2,455,000
|
$165,000
|
$6,250,000
|
5th–8th place (quarter-finals)
|
4
|
$2,180,000
|
$90,000
|
$17,000,000
|
9th–16th place (round of 16)
|
8
|
$1,870,000
|
$60,000
|
$26,000,000
|
17th–32nd place (group stage)
|
16
|
$1,560,000
|
$30,000
|
$36,000,000
|
Total
|
32
|
$110,000,000
In the lead-up to the commencement of the tournament, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the disbursement of player payments. It was articulated that these payments would continue to be channelled through the national associations.
Moreover, FIFA disclosed its intention to initiate an audit of these associations, aimed at ensuring the transparent and accurate allocation of funds to the players. Lise Klaveness, a prominent figure in football administration, raised apprehensions about the situation, deeming it to resemble a deviation from the initially stated commitment. Klaveness voiced concerns not only for the players' interests but also for the potential impact on FIFA's credibility.
