Quick Links

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Qualification, Format and Tiebreakers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, slated to unfold in North America with an augmented roster. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are set to host and actively engage in the 23rd iteration of the globe's most acclaimed tournament.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Nov 17, 2023, 07:07 EDT
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Qualification, Format and Tiebreakers
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Qualification, Format and Tiebreakers

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon, slated to unfold in North America with an augmented roster. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are set to host and actively engage in the 23rd iteration of the globe's most acclaimed tournament.

On September 7, 2023, the qualification phase kicked off with a trio of matches in the CONMEBOL zone. On that very day, the inaugural goal of the qualification series was scored by the Colombian standout, Rafael Santos Borré.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out The Official Logo And Campaign

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification

March 30, 2017, witnessed the Bureau of the FIFA Council, comprising the FIFA president and the leaders of each of the six confederations, proffering a proposal for the slot allocation in the impending 2026 FIFA World Cup. This proposition awaited validation by the FIFA Council.

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026: Qualification, Format and Tiebreakers

Anticipating the 67th FIFA Congress, on May 9, 2017, a mere two days prior, the FIFA Council convened in Manama, Bahrain, and approved the slot allocation. This encompasses a consequential intercontinental play-off tournament featuring six teams, entrusted with determining the final pair of FIFA World Cup spots. The FIFA Council greenlit the slot allocation blueprint for the novel 48-team final format.

ALSO READ| The Official Logo, Campaign and Theme

The endorsement of slot allocation marks a historic milestone, endowing the OFC with an assured entry into the grand tournament for the first time in the annals of FIFA World Cup history. The 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as a pioneering event wherein all six confederations secure a minimum of one guaranteed slot.

Here is a summary of the qualification process:

Confederation

Direct slots

Play-off slots

Teams started

Teams eliminated

Teams can still qualify

Teams qualified

Qualifying start date

Qualifying next match date

Qualifying end date

AFC

8

1

46

10

36

0

12 October 2023

21 November 2023

November 2025

CAF

9

1

53

0

53

0

15 November 2023

17 November 2023

18 November 2025

CONCACAF

3+3

2

32+3

0

32

0+3

March 2024

March 2024

November 2025

CONMEBOL

6

1

10

0

10

0

7 September 2023

21 November 2023

September 2025

OFC

1

1

11

0

11

0

September 2024

September 2024

March 2025

UEFA

16

0

55

0

55

0

March 2025

March 2025

March 2026

Play-offs

2

-6

0

0

0

March 2026

March 2026

March 2026

Total

45+3

6

207+3

10

197

0+3

7 September 2023

17 November 2023

March 2026

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Format

The framework for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 mandates each confederation to orchestrate its qualification tournament. The tournaments will embrace diverse formats, ensuring a dynamic and competitive path to the prestigious event:

League Format:

Teams within a group engage in a comprehensive league format, facing off against every other team in the group twice—once on their home turf and once on foreign soil.

Round-Robin Format:

A single round-robin setup characterizes this format, compelling each team within a group to clash with all other teams once. Venues may be determined either by random draw or assigned by the confederation in collaboration with the participating associations.

Knockout Format:

Teams progress through a knockout structure, where each team in a given round confronts another twice—once at their venue and once away.

Hosted Tournaments:

Subject to FIFA's authorization, a tournament may be staged in one of the participating nations or in neutral territory, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the qualification process.

Single-Leg Knockout Format:

With the green light from FIFA, a single-leg knockout format is admissible, intensifying the drama as teams face off in a winner-takes-all encounter.

This multifaceted approach, sanctioned by FIFA, ensures that the journey to the 2026 World Cup is marked by diverse challenges and exciting encounters, contributing to the global spectacle of football excellence.

ALSO READ| FIFA World Cup 2026: Host Countries, Cities, Format, Dates, Teams

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 Tiebreakers

In the two round-robin formats, the tiebreaker criteria are as follows

 

Criteria

Description

1. Greatest number of points in all group matches

Points awarded: 3 for a win, 1 for a draw, 0 for a loss

2. Greatest goal differential in all group matches

Goal differential is the difference between goals scored and goals conceded

3. Most goals scored in all group matches

Total goals scored in all group matches

If teams are still tied after criteria 1-3:

4. Greatest number of points in all matches among tied teams

Points awarded: 3 for a win, 1 for a draw, 0 for a loss

5. Greatest goal differential in all matches among tied teams

Goal differential is the difference between goals scored and goals conceded

6. Most goals scored in all matches among tied teams

Total goals scored in all matches among the tied teams

7. Most goals scored away from home among tied teams

Total goals scored away from home in all matches among the tied teams

8. Best team conduct score using the provided table

Conduct score based on card points: -1 for first yellow card, -3 for second yellow/red card, -4 for direct red card, -5 for yellow card and direct red card (Only one score applied per player or team official in any match)

9. Drawing of lots by FIFA

In case all previous criteria fail to determine a clear winner, lots will be drawn by FIFA

It should be underscored that if the tournament unfolds in a sole host nation or neutral territory, criterion 7 will not be brought into play.

In the home-and-away knockout format, triumph hinges on the team amassing a superior goal tally across two matches, securing their advancement. Conversely, in the single-leg knockout configuration, the team clinching more goals in a solitary match emerges victorious, propelling them to the next stage. In the event of a deadlock after regular play, an additional two periods of 15 minutes each will transpire during extra time. Should parity persist even after extra time, the resolution will be determined by a penalty shoot-out, ultimately determining the triumphant side.

ALSO READ|

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Latest Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept