FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022: GK QUIZ

The most awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is underway, but before that let's check how much do you know of this globally anticipated tournament.

Here's a quiz to find that out!

RELATED READS:

FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 - 2018)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: date, time, first match, stadium and more





Fifa World Cup 2010 was hosted by South Africa hosting and The South African team is popularly known as Bafana Bafana. What is the meaning of the Zulu word Bafana ? Boys Balls Goals

Correct Answer:

Boys

2. Spain became the nation to win a football World Cup when it won against Netherlands, 1-0, in 2010 at the finals in Johannesburg. Which rank is Spain in this context?

Eighth Ninth Tenth

Correct Answer:

Eighth

In 2010/Andres Iniesta scored the clinching goal in the World Cup final match in the 116th minute. What is the name of the player who had come on as a substitute and provided the assistance to Iniesta?

Fernando Torres Pedro Cesc Fabregas

Correct Answer:

Cesc Fabregas

Which team did not lose any match in the 2010 World Cup and still was eliminated in the group stage itself?

Denmark Greece New Zealand

Correct Answer:

New Zealand







Johannesburg hosted the 2010 World Cup in two stadiums one of which was the First National Bank Stadium also known as Soccer City, which was the other stadium?

Ellis Park Moses Mabhida Stadium Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Correct Answer:

Ellis Park







In the 2014 World Cup who won the Silver Boot?

Robin Van Persie Thomas Muller Enner Valencia

Correct Answer:

Thomas Muller

In Brazil’s 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal, who was the Brazilian player to score the only goal ?

Oscar Fred Ramires

Correct Answer:

Oscar

. Apart from Toni Kroos, which Colombian footballer crowned the assists chart in the 2014 World Cup with 4 assists each?

James Rodrigues Juan Cuadrado Jackson Martinez

Correct Answer:

Juan Cuadrado





