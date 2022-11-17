FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022: GK QUIZ
The most awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is underway, but before that let's check how much do you know of this globally anticipated tournament.
FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022: GK QUIZ
The most awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is underway, but before that let's check how much do you know of this globally anticipated tournament.
Here's a quiz to find that out!
RELATED READS:
FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 - 2018)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: date, time, first match, stadium and more
- Fifa World Cup 2010 was hosted by South Africa hosting and The South African team is popularly known as Bafana Bafana. What is the meaning of the Zulu word Bafana ?
- Boys
- Balls
- Goals
Correct Answer:
- Boys
2. Spain became the nation to win a football World Cup when it won against Netherlands, 1-0, in 2010 at the finals in Johannesburg. Which rank is Spain in this context?
- Eighth
- Ninth
- Tenth
Correct Answer:
- Eighth
- In 2010/Andres Iniesta scored the clinching goal in the World Cup final match in the 116th minute. What is the name of the player who had come on as a substitute and provided the assistance to Iniesta?
- Fernando Torres
- Pedro
- Cesc Fabregas
Correct Answer:
- Cesc Fabregas
- Which team did not lose any match in the 2010 World Cup and still was eliminated in the group stage itself?
- Denmark
- Greece
- New Zealand
Correct Answer:
- New Zealand
- Johannesburg hosted the 2010 World Cup in two stadiums one of which was the First National Bank Stadium also known as Soccer City, which was the other stadium?
- Ellis Park
- Moses Mabhida Stadium
- Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Correct Answer:
- Ellis Park
- In the 2014 World Cup who won the Silver Boot?
- Robin Van Persie
- Thomas Muller
- Enner Valencia
Correct Answer:
- Thomas Muller
- In Brazil’s 7-1 loss to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semifinal, who was the Brazilian player to score the only goal ?
- Oscar
- Fred
- Ramires
Correct Answer:
- Oscar
- . Apart from Toni Kroos, which Colombian footballer crowned the assists chart in the 2014 World Cup with 4 assists each?
- James Rodrigues
- Juan Cuadrado
- Jackson Martinez
Correct Answer:
- Juan Cuadrado
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.