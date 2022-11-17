FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 - 2018)

The FIFA World Cup is one of the oldest and biggest sports tournaments in the world, and the latest edition is set to start soon. Read on to learn about all the FIFA World Cup winners in history.
One of the biggest sports events in the world, the FIFA World Cup, is here. The championship is set to kick off this year, and football fans all around the world are eagerly awaiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action.

The inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup was played in 1930, and it has since been organised every four years, barring 1942 and 1946 due to World War II. The latest and 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. The Football World Cup will be held in the Arab world for the first time.32 countries are participating to win the coveted championship.

But do you know how many teams have won the FIFA World Cup in the tournament’s history? Read on to find out.

Year

Winners

Runners-Up

1930

Uruguay

Argentina

1934

Italy

Czechia

1938

Italy

Hungary

1950

Uruguay

Brazil

1954

Germany

Hungary

1958

Brazil

Sweden

1962

Brazil

Czechia

1966

England

Germany

1970

Brazil

Italy

1974

Germany

Netherlands

1978

Argentina

Netherlands

1982

Italy

Germany

1986

Argentina

Germany

1990

Germany

Argentina

1994

Brazil

Italy

1998

France

Brazil

2002

Brazil

Germany

2006

Italy

France

2010

Spain

Netherlands

2014

Germany

Argentina

2018

France

Croatia

In its nearly century-old history, only eight teams have won the FIFA World Cup. Brazil has won the most titles (5), followed by Italy and Germany with 4 titles each. France is the reigning champion. Several teams have suffered devastating and humiliating losses, sometimes on their home soil.

Full of thrills, drama, and heartbreak, the FIFA World Cup is watched by more than half the world. It’s a sporting spectacle like no other. So be sure to tune in from November 20, 2022.

