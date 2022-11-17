One of the biggest sports events in the world, the FIFA World Cup, is here. The championship is set to kick off this year, and football fans all around the world are eagerly awaiting to watch their favourite teams and players in action.

The inaugural edition of the FIFA World Cup was played in 1930, and it has since been organised every four years, barring 1942 and 1946 due to World War II. The latest and 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. The Football World Cup will be held in the Arab world for the first time.32 countries are participating to win the coveted championship.

But do you know how many teams have won the FIFA World Cup in the tournament’s history? Read on to find out.

FIFA World Cup Winners List (1930 - 2018)

Year Winners Runners-Up 1930 Uruguay Argentina 1934 Italy Czechia 1938 Italy Hungary 1950 Uruguay Brazil 1954 Germany Hungary 1958 Brazil Sweden 1962 Brazil Czechia 1966 England Germany 1970 Brazil Italy 1974 Germany Netherlands 1978 Argentina Netherlands 1982 Italy Germany 1986 Argentina Germany 1990 Germany Argentina 1994 Brazil Italy 1998 France Brazil 2002 Brazil Germany 2006 Italy France 2010 Spain Netherlands 2014 Germany Argentina 2018 France Croatia

In its nearly century-old history, only eight teams have won the FIFA World Cup. Brazil has won the most titles (5), followed by Italy and Germany with 4 titles each. France is the reigning champion. Several teams have suffered devastating and humiliating losses, sometimes on their home soil.

Full of thrills, drama, and heartbreak, the FIFA World Cup is watched by more than half the world. It’s a sporting spectacle like no other. So be sure to tune in from November 20, 2022.

Also Read | List of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Winners (2007-2022)

Also Read | Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Highest Sixes By Batsmen