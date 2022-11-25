What Is The Difference Between FIFA And UEFA?

Note: Football here refers to Soccer and not American Football (Gridiron).

FIFA and UEFA are the two major football governing bodies in the world. There has been some confusion regarding the two governing bodies.

Let’s learn the difference between.

FIFA

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) is the world's top governing organization of football. It is an international federation with 211 member organizations.

Its headquarter is located in Zurich, Switzerland.

FIFA was established in 1904.

FIFA also organizes and manages a number of international competitions, notably the FIFA World Cup, which is the biggest sports tournament in the world.

FIFA's main responsibilities include regulating and promoting football globally, making ensuring that everyone can play the sport, and encouraging honesty and sportsmanship.

FIFA is a member of both the International Football Association Board, which is in charge of setting football rules and the International Olympic Committee.

Gianni Infantino is the current President of FIFA.

Do you know: Why is Football called Soccer?

UEFA

The Union of European Football Associations, UEFA, is one of the six continental groups that oversee football.

It is an organization made up of other organizations that act as the governing body for 55 national football associations in Europe.

UEFA is an association incorporated in accordance with Swiss civil law.

Established in 1954, the UEFA is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland.

UEFA’s main objectives include addressing all issues pertaining to European football, promoting football in a spirit of solidarity, peace, understanding, and fair play, regardless of politics, race, religion, gender, or any other aspect, and preserving European football principles.

Aleksander Čeferin is the current President of UEFA.

Here’s a question for you: Who are the top goal scorers in Football?

Read the answer here.

FIFA vs UEFA

The main differentiation between FIFA and UEFA is that the former is in charge of overseeing football and soccer on a global scale, while the latter is in charge of overseeing the sports in Europe.

FIFA has 211 member nations, however, UEFA only has 55.

While FIFA organizes the World Cup, UEFA is in charge of the Champions League, Europa League, and Nations League.

Do You Know The Difference Between American Football and Soccer?

FIFA UEFA Establishment 1904 1954 Authority International Europe Member nations 211 55 Tournament World Cup Champions League, Europa League, Nations League

We hope that this article was helpful to you in understanding the differences between FIFA and UEFA. If you like this, also try:

What Is The Difference Between Corner Kick And Goal Kick In Football (Soccer)?

What Is The Difference Between Penalty And Free Kick In Football (Soccer)?