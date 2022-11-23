What Is The Difference Between Corner Kick And Goal Kick In Football (Soccer)?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar has started, surrounded by exciting matches between the top football teams and players, as well as a slew of controversies.

It is time to revisit the football terminologies and rules for a refresher.

Previously we covered the differences between free kicks and penalty kicks.

Today, we will look at the differences between corner kicks and goal kicks in football, which is also known as soccer.

This mega-popular sport, like any other, has its own set of laws and regulations that must be followed. Football has 17 rules, one of which is the regulation governing kicks.

However, there are different kicks in football/soccer that we are sure to become confused about.

So, in this article, we will cover the difference between corner kicks and goal kicks.

What are Corner Kicks?

A corner kick is a way of restarting the play in a football/soccer game after the ball had crossed the goal line without being scored.

When a player of the team playing defense sends the ball over the end line, then the opposite team, i.e., the team playing offense is awarded a corner kick.

A goal may or may not be scored through a corner kick by the kicker. The kicker can only kick the ball once and is not allowed to touch it again until and unless another player has touched it.

A corner kick is always taken from the corner nearest to the point where the ball went beyond the end line.

What are Goal Kicks?

A goal kick is also a way of restarting the play in a soccer/football game after the ball has left the playing area without a goal being scored. When a player of either team kicks the ball and sends it beyond the end line after the ball has made contact with another player of the opposite team, then a goal kick is awarded.

A goal cannot be scored through a goal kick. The kicker may kick the ball and send it to the goalpost, however, no points will be awarded. Also, the kicker can only touch the ball once and is not allowed to touch it again until and unless another player has touched it.

A goal kick is given to the defensive team when the ball goes directly into the goal after being touched by the attacking team, and the laws do not allow an attacking goal to be scored directly in case of:

an indirect free kick

a throw-in

a dropped ball

a ball thrown from within the attacking goalkeeper's own penalty area

As soon as the ball is kicked and starts to move, it resumes the play.

Difference Between Corner Kicks And Goal Kicks.

Corner kicks and goal kicks are differentiated in accordance with the regulations of the International Football Association Board.

A corner kick is awarded when the ball makes the last contact with a member of the opposing before crossing the by-line that runs the goal line.

A goal kick is awarded when an attacking player makes the final touch on the ball before it crosses the end line at the goal post.

The major difference between corner kicks and goal kicks is how they are awarded in the game. Corners are awarded when the defending team makes the last contact, while goal kicks are awarded when the attacking player makes the last contact with the ball.

We hope that through this article we were able to help you understand the differences between corner kicks and goal kicks.

