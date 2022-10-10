Football is a sport played around the globe. It has evolved from its roots in England and now is played in over 200 countries, becoming the most popular sport in the world. In the United States alone, over 100 million people play the game regularly.

There are several types of football games, such as association football (soccer), American football, Canadian football, Australian rules football, rugby league, rugby union, and Gaelic football. Each type of football has its own rules and regulations.

In this article, we will dive into the rules of Association football, also known as soccer, which is played in the confinement of 17 rules.

First, here is a question for you: Why is Football called Soccer?

What Are The 17 Rules Of Football/Soccer?

Just like every other sport, this mega-popular sport also has a set of rules, to which every player must adhere to. Football is played within a set of regulations which are known to the world as the "Laws of the Game."

The laws which are currently in use were first codified in 1863 when the Football Association was established. The Laws have changed throughout time, and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) has maintained them since 1886.

The 17 rules of the Association Football (Soccer) are:

Law 1: The Field of Play

This law determines the size and markings of the football field, called a football pitch, or a soccer field. The pitch is composed of natural or artificial grass, apart from recreational matches that sometimes take place in dirt ground.

The pitch is divided into two equal halves by a line that runs parallel to the goal line and marks the playing surface. This line serves as the centre, and a circle of 9.15 meters is drawn around it.

The touchlines must be 90-120 meters long and the same in length. The goal lines must be 45-90 meters wide and similar in width.

Law 2: The Ball

This law specifies the shape, size, and material composition of the ball. The law states that the standard diameter of a size 5 ball must be around 22 cm and a circumference of 68–70 cm. The soccer ball must weigh between 410-450 kg.

Law 3: The Players

There should be 11 eleven players in each team. Out of 11, one must be the goalie. A team must have at least seven players in order to be considered complete. The players should hit the ball with either their legs or torso. No player is permitted to use their hands or arms to touch the ball, except the goalkeepers.

Law 4: The Players' Equipment

Every player must wear a shirt, shorts, socks, shoes, and proper shin protection according to the rules. They may also choose to wear headgear, though it is not mandatory.

Players are not allowed to use or wear any equipment that might be harmful to them or others, like rings. The goalie must be dressed differently than the other players and match officials.

Law 5: The Referee

A referee is an official who oversees a game. They have the last say in all matters, including disputes. They have the power to penalize a player, stop a match in case of a foul and have the general responsibility to oversee the game so that it goes without a hitch.

Law 6: The Other Match Officials

An assistant referee helps the referee in maintaining the decorum of the game. The assistant referees are placed on either side of the field and have the authority to step in the occurrence of an offence.

Law 7: The Duration of the Match

The gameplay time in a typical football match is 90 minutes long, which is divided into two halves of 45 minutes each. Between the two halves, there is a 15-minute halftime break. Full-time marks the conclusion of the game.

Law 8: The Start and Restart of Play

Every football game begins with a toss. The two team captains meet in the middle of the pitch with the match referee. The captain of the winning team (toss winner) chooses which goalpost to pursue in the first half, while the team that loses the toss kicks off the game.

The teams trade goals during the second half, and the side that won the coin toss gets to kick off.

Law 9: The Ball In and Out of Play

Ball in play and ball out of play are the two primary stages of play during a soccer game.

The ball is said to be in play from the start of each playing period with a kick-off until the completion of the playing period. Only in rare cases does the ball leave the field of play or the referee stops play.

Law 10: Determining the Outcome of a Match

The objective of Football or Soccer is to score goals by kicking or passing the ball over the goal line and into the opponent’s goalposts. A goal is said to have been scored, if the ball crosses the goal line, between the goalposts, and under the crossbar, provided that no offence has been committed by the scoring team.

Law 11: Offside

If a player’s body parts, excluding hands and arms, are in the other team's half of the field and closer to their goal line than the ball, then the player is said to be in an offside position.

Being in an offside position is not an offence, but the player who is in that position uses that as an advantage to their team, they can be found guilty of outside offence.

Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct

A foul is committed when a player goes against the rules of the game and subsequently prevents the game from being played. The opposition team of the player who committed the foul is given a free kick as punishment.

Any action by a player that the referee determines requires a disciplinary consequence is considered to be a misconduct. The player who commits this will either receive a warning or get kicked off the field.

A player who is sacked cannot be replaced.

Law 13: Free Kicks

These are categorized into two:

Indirect free kicks: These are given to the opposite side after "non-penal" fouls, or when play is paused to warn or dismiss an opponent without a specific foul having occurred. This may or may not result in a goal being scored. Direct free kicks: These are given to the team that was fouled after one of the above fouls. With this, a goal may be directly scored.

Law 14: The Penalty Kick

Penalty kicks are given to the team that was fouled after a foul that typically results in a straight free kick but happens within their opponent's penalty area.

Law 15: The Throw-in

A throw-in is given after the ball has left the field of play. The opponents of the player who last touched the ball receive a throw-in.

Law 16: The Goal Kick

These are given when the entire ball crosses the goal line, whether on the ground or in the air, having last touched a member of the attacking side, and the goal is not scored. The ball is given a goal kick by the goalkeeper.

Law 17: The Corner Kick

A corner kick is given when the entire ball crosses the goal line, whether on the ground or in the air, having last touched a defender but no goals are scored.

Only the opposite side may score directly from a corner kick; if the ball penetrates the goal of the kicker, the opponents are given a corner kick.

How Is Football Played?

These are the 17 rules that are stipulated by the Football Association and have to be followed in every game by every player.





