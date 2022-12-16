FIFA World Cup 2022: 10 Football Legends Who Are Most Likely Playing Their Last World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is gearing toward a spectacular final. Argentina and France will face off each other in the world cup finals at the Lusail stadium in Qatar on December 18th. With many top teams like Portugal, Brazil, and Morocco out of the world cup, soccer fans are left with mixed feelings.

Fans of the eliminated teams are upset over the elimination of their favorite teams, on the other hand, fans of Argentina and France are overjoyed with their team’s succession into the finals. No matter which team they support, soccer fans all over the world are disappointed for another reason.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is most probably the last world cup for many of the prominent football players, including the two top players of the sport, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Here is the list of the top 10 legendary Football players who are most probably playing their last World Cup :

1. Christiano Ronaldo | Portugal

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is the 37-year-old football star’s fifth world cup and most likely his final. When the next World Cup rolls around, the legendary forward will be 41 years old. Ronaldo, captain of the Portugal football team is the all-time leading goal scorer in international men's football with 117 goals in 191 matches, and 43 assists.

2. Lionel Messi | Argentina

Argentina has reached the 2022 World Cup finals and will compete against France for the prestigious trophy. This is Messi’s 5th World Cup and probably his last as one of the greatest footballers of all time will be 39 by the time the next World Cup rolls around.

Messi is the all-time leading goal scorer of Argentina and the 3rd in International Men’s football with 96 goals in 171 matches.

One of the greatest football players of all time, Messi, has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is his last World Cup.

Lionel Messi confirms that the World Cup final will be the last World Cup game he plays 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DzVcf1iv2p — GOAL (@goal) December 14, 2022

3. Thomas Muller | Germany

The 33-year-old is one of the most decorated football players in Germany and has won a World Cup, a feat that neither Ronaldo nor Messi has been able to achieve yet.

Muller has played in 16 world cups and scored 10 goals.

4. Luis Suarez | Uruguay

The 35-year-old player has confirmed that the 2022 WC was his final after Uruguay's elimination from the tournament. The Qatar World Cup was his fourth and final tournament.

Suarez has scored 68 international goals in 137 appearances.

5. Robert Lewandowski | Poland

The 34-year-old prolific striker is the 10th highest goal scorer in international men's football with 78 goals in 131 appearances. Lewandowski has already stated that he trained for the 2022 World Cup as though it would be his final. The renowned footballer did, however, add that he would be physically capable of competing in the 2026 World Cup.







6. Luka Modric | Croatia

The 37-year-old midfielder is perhaps one of the most important players on the team. He was the driving force behind Croatia's entrance into the finals at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. However, Croatia was defeated in the finals by France who won the 2018 championship.

7. Manuel Neuer | Germany

36-year-old Neuer is one of the top goalkeepers in the world. The Bayern Munich star was a prominent factor behind Germany winning the 2014 World Cup. Neuer won the Golden Glove award as the best goalkeeper of the tournament. The Qatar tournament is Neuer’s fourth World Cup.

8. Karim Benzema | France

The 34-year-old is considered one of the best strikers of all time. Benzema was pulled out of the 2022 World Cup after a thigh injury. However, whether he will play in the finals against Argentina and legendary Lionel Messi is still undecided.

Previously, Benzema was dropped in the run-up to Euro 2016 and missed out on the World Cup tournament in Russia four years ago due to a controversy that he was reportedly involved in.

9. Edinson Cavani | Uruguay

35-year-old Cavani is a striker for the Uruguay National team. Although Cavani hasn't thrived on his own, his partnership with teammate Luis Suarez garnered attention and formed a potent offensive team. Cavani has scored 58 goals for Uruguay in 133 games.

10. Yuto Nagamoto | Japan

The 36-year-old plays as the fullback on the Japan National team. He played his fourth World Cup, in Qatar in 2022, making him the only footballer from Japan to do so. Nagamoto is Japan’s most-capped player of all time with 142 caps.

Many Football legends are playing their last hurrah this FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Even though these players won’t be spotted on the playing field anymore, their legacy will always be remembered.

The World Cup tournament is now in its final stages and people have never been more excited and thrilled before. Is this Messi’s chance to finally win the coveted trophy? Or will Mbappe, the formidable forward of France, deny him this chance?

All will be revealed in the World Cup finals, which is scheduled to take place on December 18.

