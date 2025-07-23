Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. A syllabus is one of the most crucial items needed for organized study. Both teachers and students can use it to organize their course coverage appropriately. To determine which chapters and topics are included and which have been dropped from the curriculum, it is crucial to consult the educational boards' recently released syllabus. For this reason. The syllabus for Classes 9–12 for 2025–2026 has been made available by the RBSE Educational Board.
To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Syllabus of Academic Year 2025-26
The Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
|
Subject Name
|
Download Syllabus PDF
|
Hindi Compulsory
|
English Compulsory
|
Computer Science
|
Informatics Practices
|
Public Administration
|
Economics
|
Political Science
|
Accountancy
|
Sanskrit Literature
|
History
|
Geography
|
Maths
|
Music
|
Drawing
|
Home Science
|
Psychology
|
English Literature (Optional)
|
Hindi Literature (Optional)
|
Urdu Literature
|
Sindhi Literature
|
Gujarati Literature
|
Punjabi Literature
|
Rajasthani Literature
|
Farsi Literature
|
Prakrit Language
|
Sociology
|
Financial Accountancy
|
Business Studies
|
Agricultural Biology
|
Agricultural Chemistry
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Biology
|
Geology
|
Physical Education
|
Environment Science
|
Agriculture Science
|
Philosophy
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation