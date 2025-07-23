Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Download the RBSE Class 11th Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF from the official Rajasthan Board website (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in). Access chapter-wise topics, course structure, and marking scheme for effective exam preparation

Apeksha Agarwal
Jul 23, 2025

RBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. A syllabus is one of the most crucial items needed for organized study. Both teachers and students can use it to organize their course coverage appropriately. To determine which chapters and topics are included and which have been dropped from the curriculum, it is crucial to consult the educational boards' recently released syllabus. For this reason. The syllabus for Classes 9–12 for 2025–2026 has been made available by the RBSE Educational Board.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. 

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Total Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Theory Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Syllabus of Academic Year 2025-26

The Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below: 

Subject Name

Download Syllabus PDF

Hindi Compulsory

Class 11 Hindi Compulsory PDF

English Compulsory

Class 11 English Compulsory PDF

Computer Science

Class 11 Computer Science PDF

Informatics Practices

Class 11 Informatics Practices PDF

Public Administration

Class 11 Public Administration PDF

Economics

Class 11 Economics PDF

Political Science

Class 11 Political Science PDF

Accountancy

Class 11 Accountancy PDF

Sanskrit Literature

Class 11 Sanskrit Literature PDF

History

Class 11 History PDF

Geography

Class 11 Geography PDF

Maths

Class 11 Maths PDF

Music

Class 11 Music PDF

Drawing

Class 11 Drawing PDF

Home Science

Class 11 Home Science PDF

Psychology

Class 11 Psychology PDF

English Literature (Optional)

Class 11 English Literature (Optional) PDF

Hindi Literature (Optional)

Class 11 Hindi Literature (Optional) PDF

Urdu Literature

Class 11 Urdu Literature PDF

Sindhi Literature

Class 11 Sindhi Literature PDF

Gujarati Literature

Class 11 Gujarati Literature PDF

Punjabi Literature

Class 11 Punjabi Literature PDF

Rajasthani Literature

Class 11 Rajasthani Literature PDF

Farsi Literature

Class 11 Farsi Literature PDF

Prakrit Language

Class 11 Prakrit Language PDF

Sociology

Class 11 Sociology PDF

Financial Accountancy

Class 11 Financial Accountancy PDF

Business Studies

Class 11 Business Studies PDF

Agricultural Biology

Class 11 Agricultural Biology PDF

Agricultural Chemistry

Class 11 Agricultural Chemistry PDF

Physics

Class 11 Physics PDF

Chemistry

Class 11 Chemistry PDF

Biology

Class 11 Biology PDF

Geology

Class 11 Geology PDF

Physical Education

Class 11 Physical Education PDF

Environment Science

Class 11 Environment Science PDF

Agriculture Science

Class 11 Agriculture Science PDF

Philosophy

Class 11 Philosophy PDF

