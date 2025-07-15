Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Economics Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Syllabus for RBSE Class 11th Economics 2025–2026: The RBSE 11th Economics Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Rajasthan Board's Class 11 exam.

Jul 15, 2025

RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26: The most recent syllabus for class 11 Economics has been formally announced by the Rajasthan Board. For students in class 11, economics is the main subject. Rajasthan Boards is to equip students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and education to prepare them for the future. Understanding how societies manage their resources, choose what to create and consume, divide up wealth, and respond to changes in the economy and regulations is made easier by economics. It functions as a kind of toolkit that integrates concepts from sociology, psychology, politics, and other fields to explain how the world functions in relation to money and resources.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Computer Science Class 11 syllabus. 

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Economics 

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Economics Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Subject

Economics

Subject Code

10

Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Economics Course Structure 2025-26

Screenshot 2025-07-15 110902

Screenshot 2025-07-15 110915

Screenshot 2025-07-15 110925

RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025–26  PDF

Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 PDF: 

RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

