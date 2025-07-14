Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Computer Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

The 2025–2026 RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus: The Rajasthan Board, also called the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has released the class 11 syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year. The Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, has the syllabus. Hindi is a mandatory subject in class 11, and the syllabus is provided here.
Students must carefully go over the curriculum in order to stay on track with their exam preparation. For advice on the course material and grading scheme, they will refer to the syllabus. The syllabus for RBSE Computer Science Class 11 consists of four units.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Computer Science
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Computer Science Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Computer Science
|
Subject Code
|
03
|
Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
30
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Computer Science Course Structure 2025-26
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Content
|
Marks
|
Unit I: Computer Systems and Organisation
|
Chapter 1 : Computer System
Chapter 2 : Encoding Schemes and Number System
Chapter 3 : Emerging Trends
|
● Basic Computer Organisation: Introduction to computer system, hardware, software, input device, output device, CPU, memory (primary, cache and secondary), units of memory (Bit, Byte, KB, MB, GB, TB, PB)
● Types of software: system software (operating systems, system utilities, device drivers), programming tools and language translators (assembler, compiler & interpreter), application software
● Operating system (OS): functions of operating system, OS user interface
● Boolean logic: NOT, AND, OR, NAND, NOR, XOR, truth table, De Morgan’s laws and logic circuits
● Number system: Binary, Octal, Decimal and Hexadecimal number system; conversion between number systems.
● Encoding schemes: ASCII, ISCII and UNICODE (UTF8, UTF32)
● Emerging trends: Cloud computing, cloud services (SaaS, IaaS, PaaS), blockchains, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT
|
10
|
Unit II: Computational Thinking and Programming–1
|
Chapter 4 : Introduction to Problem Solving
Chapter 5 : Getting Started with Python
Chapter 6 : Flow of Control
Chapter 7 : Functions
Chapter 8 : Strings
Chapter 9 : Lists
Chapter 10 : Tuples and Dictionaries
|
● Introduction to problem solving: Steps for problem solving (analysing the problem, developing an algorithm, coding, testing and debugging). representation of algorithms using flow chart and pseudo code, decomposition
● Familiarization with the basics of Python programming: Introduction to Python, features of Python, executing a simple "hello world" program, execution modes: interactive mode and script mode, Python character set, Python tokens (keyword, identifier, literal, operator, punctuator), variables, concept of l-value and r-value, use of comments
● Knowledge of data types: number (integer, floating point, complex), boolean, sequence (string, list, tuple), none, mapping (dictionary), mutable and immutable data types
● Operators: arithmetic operators, relational operators, logical operators, assignment operator, augmented assignment operators, identity operators (is, is not), membership operators (in, not in)
● Expressions, statement, type conversion & input/output: precedence of operators, expression, evaluation of expression, python statement, type conversion (explicit & implicit conversion), accepting data as input from the console and displaying output
● Errors: syntax errors, logical errors, runtime errors
● Flow of control: introduction, use of indentation, sequential flow, conditional and iterative flow control
● Conditional statements: if, if-else, if-elif-else, flowcharts, simple programs: e.g.: absolute value, sort 3 numbers and divisibility of a number
● Iterative statements: for loop, range function, while loop, flowcharts, break and continue statements, nested loops, suggested programs: generating pattern, summation of series, finding the factorial of a positive number etc
● Strings: introduction, indexing, string operations (concatenation, repetition, membership & slicing), traversing a string using loops, built-in functions: len(), capitalize(), title(), lower(), upper(), count(), find(), index(), endswith(), startswith(), isalnum(), isalpha(), isdigit(), islower(), isupper(), isspace(), lstrip(), rstrip(), strip(), replace(), join(), partition(), split()
● Lists: introduction, indexing, list operations (concatenation, repetition, membership & slicing), traversing a list using loops, built-in functions: len(), list(), append(), extend(), insert(), count(), index(), remove(), pop(), reverse(), sort(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); nested lists, suggested programs: finding the maximum, minimum, mean of numeric values stored in a list; linear search on list of numbers and counting the frequency of elements in a list
● Tuples: introduction, indexing, tuple operations (concatenation, repetition, membership & slicing), built-in functions: len(), tuple(), count(), index(), sorted(), min(), max(), sum(); tuple assignment, nested tuple, suggested programs: finding the minimum, maximum, mean of values stored in a tuple; linear search on a tuple of numbers, counting the frequency of elements in a tuple
● Dictionary: introduction, accessing items in a dictionary using keys, mutability of dictionary (adding a new item, modifying an existing item), traversing a dictionary, built-in functions: len(), dict(), keys(), values(), items(), get(), update(), del(), clear(), fromkeys(), copy(), pop(), popitem(), setdefault(), max(), min(), count(), sorted(), copy(); suggested programs : count the number of times a character appears in a given string using a dictionary, create a dictionary with names of employees, their salary and access them
● Sorting techniques: Bubble and Insertion sort
● Introduction to Python modules: Importing module using 'import ' and using from statement, Importing math module (pi, e, sqrt, ceil, floor, pow, fabs, sin, cos, tan); random module (random, random, randrange), statistics module (mean, median, mode)
|
45
|
Unit III: Society, Law and Ethics
|
Chapter 11 : Societal Impac
|
● Digital Footprints
● Digital society and Netizen: net etiquettes, communication etiquettes, social media étiquettes
● Data protection: Intellectual Property Right (copyright, patent, trademark), violation of IPR (plagiarism, copyright infringement, trademark infringement), open source software's and licensing (Creative Commons, GPL and Apache)
● Cyber-crime: definition, hacking, eavesdropping, phishing and fraud emails, ransomware, preventing cyber crime
● Cyber safety: safely browsing the web, identity protection, confidentiality, cyber trolls and bullying.
● Safely accessing web sites: malware, viruses, trojans, adware
● E-waste management: proper disposal of used electronic gadgets
● Indian Information Technology Act (IT Act)
● Technology & Society: Gender and disability issues while teaching and using computers
|
15
PRACTICAL
|
Sl. No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Lab Test: Python program (60% logic + 20% documentation + 20% code quality)
|
17
|
2.
|
Report file: Minimum 20 Python programs
|
7
3
|
Viva
|
3.
|
Project (that uses most of the concepts that have been learnt)
(See CS-XII for the rules regarding the projects)
|
8
|
TOTAL
|
30
RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 Computer Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation