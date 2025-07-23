Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Physical Education Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26: A syllabus is one of the most crucial items needed for organized study. Both teachers and students can use it to organize their course coverage appropriately. To determine which chapters and topics are included and which have been dropped from the curriculum, it is crucial to consult the educational boards' recently released syllabus. For this reason. The syllabus for Classes 9–12 for 2025–2026 has been made public by the RBSE Educational Board.
Read this post to obtain the comprehensive Rajasthan physical education syllabus for class 11. You will find the appropriate unit-by-unit course structure with grades, each unit's specific themes, and the required textbooks. The most recent syllabus for RBSE Class 11 Physical Education 2025–2026 was given to her. The curriculum is available for reading and downloading in both Hindi and English.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Physical Education
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physical Education Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Physical Education
|
Subject Code
|
60
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
|
Theory Marks
|
70
|
Practical Marks
|
30
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Physical Education Course Structure 2025-26
The Physical Education Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Chapter and Description in Hindi
|
Chapter and Description in English
|
Marks
|
1.
|
शारीरिक शिक्षा की अवधारणा
शारीरिक शिक्षा का अर्थ, परिभाषा, लक्ष्य एवं उद्देश्य, शारीरिक शिक्षा की आवश्यकता एवं महत्व, सामान्य शिक्षा एवं शारीरिक शिक्षा, शारीरिक शिक्षा के प्रति कुछ मिथ्या धारणाएँ।
|
Concept of Physical Education
Meaning, Definition, Aims and Objectives of Physical Education, Need and Importance of Physical Education, General Education and Physical education, Misconceptions about Physical Education.
|
12
|
2.
|
शारीरिक शिक्षा का तुलनात्मक अध्ययन
शा.शिक्षा की तुलना- शिक्षा, कला, विज्ञान के क्षेत्र में, विभिन्न देशों में शारीरिक शिक्षा का इतिहास, विभिन्न राज्यों में व अन्य देशों में विद्यालय स्तर पर शारीरिक शिक्षा का प्रचलित पाठ्यक्रम।
|
Comparative Study of Physical Education
Comparative study of Physical Education with other subjects, Physical Education curriculum at school level in different states and other countries.
|
8
|
3.
|
शारीरिक शिक्षा के दैहिकी आयाम
वार्मिंग अप-सामान्य एवं विशिष्ट एवं इसके दैहिकी आधार, व्यायाम का मांसपेशीय व पाचन तंत्र पर प्रभाव व श्वसन तंत्र और परिसंचरण तंत्र पर व्यायाम का प्रभाव।
|
Body Dimensions of Physical Education
Warming up- General and Specific, Effect of Exercise on Muscular and Digestive system, And Effects of Exercise on Respiratory and Circulatory System.
|
10
|
4.
|
शारीरिक शिक्षा के मनोवैज्ञानिक आयाम
मनोविज्ञान का अर्थ, परिभाषा, विशेषताएँ, खेल मनोविज्ञान की विषय-वस्तु, क्षेत्र एवं भूमिका, अभिप्रेरणा एवं शारीरिक शिक्षा अभिप्रेरणा के प्रकार व शारीरिक शिक्षा में महत्व, किशोरावस्था की समस्याएँ और उनके समाधान के उपाय।
|
Psychological Dimensions of Physical Education
Meaning, Definition & Characteristics of Psychology, Sports Psychology – Scope & Role Adolescences Problems and their management, Motivation & Physical Education.
|
06
|
5.
|
शारीरिक शिक्षा की स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी अवधारणाएँ
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य प्रोत्साहन (व्यक्तिगत परिवार एवं समाज) में शारीरिक शिक्षा की भूमिका, शराब (एल्कोहल), तम्बाकू एवं मादक दवाइयों का खेलकूद प्रदर्शन पर प्रभाव, मोटापा- कारण, निवारण एवं उपाय तथा खेल प्रदर्शन पर आहार की भूमिका।
|
Health related Concept of Physical Education
Role of Physical Education in Community, Health Services (individual family and Society), Effects of Alcohol, Tobacco and Narcotic Drugs on the performance of sportperson, Causes and Management of Obesity, Role of Diet on sports performance.
|
10
|
6.
|
विभिन्न खेलों इतिहास, मापन एवं नियम
जिम्नास्टिक, जूडो, बैडमिंटन, हैण्डबाल, टेबल टेनिस, हॉकी, कबड्डी, खो-खो, फुटबाल, क्रिकेट, बास्केटबाल, खेलों का इतिहास, खेलों के नवीनतम नियम, खेल के मैदानों का माप, खेलकूद उपकरणों का विनिर्देशन, महत्वपूर्ण प्रतियोगिताएं एवं स्थान, खेल शब्दावली।
|
History, Measurement and Rules of Different games
Gymnastics, Judo, Badminton, Handball, Table Tennis, Hockey, Kabaddi, Kho Kho, Football, Cricket, Basketball, History of Game, Latest General Rules of sports, Measurement of Playfields Sports Equipment and their specification, Important tournaments and venue, Sports, Terminology.
|
14
|
7.
|
खेलकूद के मूल कौशल
गरमाने (वार्म-अप) एवं अनुकूलन (कन्डीशनिंग) के विशिष्ट व्यायाम, खेलकूद परिभाषिकी, सामान्य खेलकूद चोटें : बचाव व उपाय।
|
Basic skills of Games and Sports
Specific Exercises of Warming up and Conditioning, Common Sports Injuries and their Prevention and Management.
|
8
RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
RBSE Class 11 Physical Education Syllabus: Prescribed Books
Physical Education - Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan , Ajmer.
