Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Syllabus for RBSE Class 11th Hindi 2025–2026: The RBSE 11th Hindi Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Rajasthan Board's Class 11 exam.

RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for Hindi, a required topic in class 11, is available here.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Hindi Literature Class 11 syllabus. 

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Hindi Literature Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Subject

Hindi Literature

Subject Code

21

Total Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Theory Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Hindi Literature Course Structure 2025-26

The Hindi Literature Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below: 

Screenshot 2025-07-18 150422

Screenshot 2025-07-18 150431

RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025–26  PDF

Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26 PDF: 

RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

