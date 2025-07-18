Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for Hindi, a required topic in class 11, is available here.
To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Hindi Literature Class 11 syllabus.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Hindi Literature Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Hindi Literature
|
Subject Code
|
21
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 Hindi Literature Course Structure 2025-26
The Hindi Literature Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 Hindi Literature Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
