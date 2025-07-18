Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th English Literature Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 English Literature Syllabus 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Rajasthan Board, also known as the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), has made the syllabus for class 11 available. The syllabus is available on the Board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus for English Literature, a required topic in class 11, is available here.
To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE English Literature Class 11 syllabus.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 English Literature
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
English Literature (Optional)
|
Subject Code
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Theory Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 English Literature Course Structure 2025-26
The English Literature (Optional) Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
|
1. Reading (an unseen passage and a poem) 20 Marks
(a) A passage for comprehension with some exercise and vocabulary of about 300 words. 12 Marks
(b) An extract from a poem of about 14-15 lines questions will be such as word formation and inferring word meaning and explanation or summary of it. 8 Marks
|
2. Writing 20 Marks
(a) An essay out of three on argumentative/discursive/reflective/or descriptive topic (150 words) 7 Marks
(Students should be taught all kinds of essays. Any one can be asked)
(b) A composition such as an article, a report, a speech (100 words) 7 Marks
(Students should be taught all kinds of compositions. Any one can be asked)
(c) Formal Letters/Applications and Informal letters. (Formal letters : to the editor giving suggestions, opinions on an issue of social or public interest. Informal letters; personal letters. 6 Marks
(Students should be taught all kinds of letters. Any one can be asked)
|
3. Text for detailed study : Woven Words 30 Marks
Prose
(a) A passage for comprehension of about 150 words from the textbook with short answer type questions testing deeper interpretation and drawing inferences. 1×6=6 Marks
(b) Two textual questions out of three (in about 80 words) 2×4=8 Marks
(c) Two short answer type textual questions out of three (60 words) 2×3=6 Marks
Poetry
(a) One extract from the prescribed poems for comprehension and literary interpretation. 4 Marks
(b) Two out of three questions on the prescribed poems for appreciation to be answered in 60-80 words. 6 Marks
|
4. Drama : Julius Caesar 10 Marks
One out of two questions to be answered in about 150 words to test the evaluation of characters, events and episodes.
|
5. Fiction : The Guide 10 Marks
(a) One textual question to be answered in about 75 words for interpersonal relationships. 6 Marks
(b) Two out of three textual short answer type questions to be answered in about 40 words on content, events and episodes. 4 Marks
|
6. Literary Terms 05 Marks
Elegy, Epic, Sonnet, Ode, Lyric, Ballad, Satire, Fiction, Melodrama, Monologue
|
7. Figures of Speech 05 Marks
Simile, Metaphor, Alliteration, Onomatopoeia, Personification, Paradox, Oxymoron, Euphemism, Epithet, Antithesis.
Prescribed Books :
1. Textbook : Woven Words—NCERT Book Published under Copyright.
2. Drama : Julius Caesar—Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
3. Fiction : The Guide—R.K. Narayan—Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
RBSE Class 11 English Literature Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 English Literature Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 English Literature Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
