Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th History Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26: Class 11 History's most recent syllabus has been formally released by the Rajasthan Board. The goal of Rajasthan Boards is to equip students with the necessary knowledge, skills, and education for success in the future. For the kids in class 11, history is the main subject. Understanding how societies have changed throughout time, interacted with one another, and influenced the modern world is made easier by studying history. It enables us to appreciate past accomplishments, learn from past errors, and acquire new perspectives on human nature and judgment.
To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Computer Science Class 11 syllabus.
Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 History
Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 History Subject:
|
Board Name
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
History
|
Subject Code
|
13
|
Marks
|
100
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Exam Duration
|
3.15 Hours
Rajasthan Board Class 11 History Course Structure 2025-26
The History Syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is given below:
RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025–26 PDF
Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26 PDF:
|
RBSE Class 11 History Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
Also Check:
RBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation