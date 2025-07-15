Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Political Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

Syllabus for RBSE Class 11th Political Science 2025–2026: The RBSE 11th Political Science Syllabus for the 2025–2026 school year can be accessed here. View the complete curriculum to find out the courses covered and the format of the Rajasthan Board's Class 11 exam.

RBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: The syllabus for Political Science in class eleven has been formally issued by the Rajasthan Board. Students in class 11 take political science as their core subject. By providing students with the proper education and knowledge, Rajasthan Boards hopes to adequately prepare them for the future. The academic field that focuses on political behavior, governance systems, and political theory and practice is known as political science. Aspects of political life such as institutions, procedures, ideologies, power relations, and public policies are all examined.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Political Science Class 11 syllabus. 

Key Highlights of RBSE Class 11 Political Science 

Check the table below to know the important pointers of Rajasthan Board Class 11 Political Science Subject: 

Board Name

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer

Class

11

Subject

Political Science

Subject Code

11

Marks

100

Academic Year

2025-26

Exam Duration

3.15 Hours

Rajasthan Board Class 11 Political Science Course Structure 2025-26

The Political Science Syllabus of the academic year 2025-26 has been released by the Rajasthan Board on it's Official Website.

Screenshot 2025-07-15 120412

Screenshot 2025-07-15 120425

Screenshot 2025-07-15 120434

RBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025–26  PDF

Here's the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 PDF: 

RBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF

 

