Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 11th Political Science Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 11 Political Science Syllabus 2025-26: The syllabus for Political Science in class eleven has been formally issued by the Rajasthan Board. Students in class 11 take political science as their core subject. By providing students with the proper education and knowledge, Rajasthan Boards hopes to adequately prepare them for the future. The academic field that focuses on political behavior, governance systems, and political theory and practice is known as political science. Aspects of political life such as institutions, procedures, ideologies, power relations, and public policies are all examined.

To stay on course for their exam preparation, students must thoroughly review the curriculum. They will follow the syllabus for guidance on the course material and grading system. There are four units in the RBSE Political Science Class 11 syllabus.