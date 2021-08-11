Lionel Messi Biography: Age, wife, family, football career, world records, FC Barcelona and more

Lionel Messi is an Argentinian soccer player who played with FC Barcelona. He has recently signed a contract for two years with Paris Saint Germain as he left playing for Barcelona recently. He is counted as one of the best soccer players in the world.

About Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's original name is Luis Lionel Andres (Leo) Messi. He is an Argentinian player and plays forward for Paris Saint Germain. Lionel moved from Argentina to Spain at the age of 13 after FC Barcelona agreed to pay for his medical treatments. He set the record for highest number of goals in 2012 and in 2019, he became Europe's Ballon d'Or winner for the sixth time. Messi has been married to Antonella Rocuzzo who is a model and a dietician and has sons names Thiago Messi Rocuzzo, Mateo Messi Rocuzzo and Ciro Messi Rocuzzo.

Lionel Messi joins PSG... HERE WE GO! Total agreement completed on a two-years contract. Option to extend until June 2024. Salary around €35m net per season add ons included. 🇦🇷🇫🇷 #Messi



Messi has definitely accepted PSG contract proposal and will be in Paris in the next hours. pic.twitter.com/DiM5jNzxTA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2021

Messi: Early Life

He was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina. As a young boy, he was tagged along with his older brothers while playing soccer He joined the youth system of Newell's Old Boys which is a Rosario based club at the age of eight. Messi was diagnosed to be suffering from a hormone disease which hindered his growth. His parents, Jorge and Ceclia, decided on a regimen of nightly growth-hormone injections for their son.

A new chapter full of opportunities open. All challenges are difficult at first but together we will write our story. #WeAreMessi pic.twitter.com/VKB5k1kIw0 — Leo Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) August 11, 2021

Family moved to Spain:

At the age of 13 Messi was offered to come and coach with FC Barcelona's youth academy, La Masia. The family asked to have his medical bills covered by the team. When it was agreed upon,the family moved from Argentina to Spain to make it their new home.

Short height to his advantage:

Messi's short stature of a mere 5 feet, 7 inches, along with his speed and fierce attacking style, has drawn comparisons to another famous Argentinian footballer, Diego Maradona.

By the age of 16, Messi made his first appearance for the FC Barcelona, putting himself in the record books on May 1, 2005, as the youngest player to ever score a goal for the franchise. That same year, he led Argentina to the title in the under-20 World Cup, scoring on a pair of penalty kicks to propel the team over Nigeria.

Records:

Messi has won titles like Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup titles

In 2009 he took home his first FIFA "World Player of the Year" honor/Ballon d'Or award.

By the end of 2012, Messi had accumulated 91 goals in club and international play

He became the all-time leading scorer in La Liga and Champions League play in late 2014. In 2016 Messi announced he was ending his run with the national team.

Messi has won FIFA's Player of the Year six times. He's also won the European Golden Shoe for top scorer six times.

Read| Neeraj Chopra: Salary, Olympic gold medal, Career, army post, height, javelin throw world records and more

