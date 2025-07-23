Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UP Board Exams 2026: UMPSP Released Academic Calendar 2025-26, Important Exam Dates Here

UP Board Exams 2026: UPMSP has released the 2025–26 academic calendar, confirming that the 2026 UP Board exams will be held in February, with practical exams scheduled from January 21 to February 5. Half-yearly evaluations and pre-board exams have also been planned. Board exam registration for Classes 10 and 12 is open through August 5.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 16:09 IST
UP Board Exams 2026 Calender
UP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the academic calendar 2025-26 for schools. Consequently, the 2026 UP Board exams are slated for February 2026, and the 2026 Class 10 and 12 practical exams are set for January 21–February 5, 2026. Additionally, the pre-board test dates for 2026 have been revealed. 

The UPMSP academic calendar for 2025 is available to students on the official website, upsmp.edu.in. For the UP Board Class 10, 12 examinations in 2026, UPMSP has opened registration for normal students. Applications for intermediate and high school students must be submitted by August 5. Government schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh have began implementing the 'Learning by Doing' program.

UPMSP Academic Calendar 2025-26

The board has released guidelines for school co-curricular activities and other tests.

UP Board activities

Scheduled Dates

Start of the Academic Session

April 1, 2025

Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per monthly syllabus)

Second week of May 2025

Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)

Last week of July 2025

Practical Exams for Half-Yearly Examination

Last week of September 2025

Half-Yearly Written Examination (based on syllabus up to September)

Second & Third week of October 2025

Uploading of Half-Yearly Exam Marks on Website

By First week of November 2025

Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per monthly syllabus)

Last week of November 2025

Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)

Last week of December 2025

Completion of Syllabus for All Classes

By First week of January 2026

Pre-Board Practical Exams for Class 12

Second week of January 2026

Pre-Board Written Exams for Classes 10 and 12

Third week of January 2026

Annual Exams for Classes 9 and 11

Third week of January 2026

Evaluation of Answer Sheets and Uploading Marks of Classes 9 and 11 Annual Exams on Website

By Second week of February 2026

Board Practical Exams 2026

January 21 to February 5, 2026

Board Examinations

February 2026

