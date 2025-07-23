UP Board Exams 2026: UMPSP Released Academic Calendar 2025-26, Important Exam Dates Here

UP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the academic calendar 2025-26 for schools. Consequently, the 2026 UP Board exams are slated for February 2026, and the 2026 Class 10 and 12 practical exams are set for January 21–February 5, 2026. Additionally, the pre-board test dates for 2026 have been revealed.

The UPMSP academic calendar for 2025 is available to students on the official website, upsmp.edu.in. For the UP Board Class 10, 12 examinations in 2026, UPMSP has opened registration for normal students. Applications for intermediate and high school students must be submitted by August 5. Government schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh have began implementing the 'Learning by Doing' program.

UPMSP Academic Calendar 2025-26

The board has released guidelines for school co-curricular activities and other tests.