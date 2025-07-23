UP Board Exams 2026: UMPSP Released Academic Calendar 2025-26, Important Exam Dates Here

UP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the academic calendar 2025-26 for schools. Consequently, the 2026 UP Board exams are slated for February 2026, and the 2026 Class 10 and 12 practical exams are set for January 21–February 5, 2026. Additionally, the pre-board test dates for 2026 have been revealed.
The UPMSP academic calendar for 2025 is available to students on the official website, upsmp.edu.in. For the UP Board Class 10, 12 examinations in 2026, UPMSP has opened registration for normal students. Applications for intermediate and high school students must be submitted by August 5. Government schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh have began implementing the 'Learning by Doing' program.
UPMSP Academic Calendar 2025-26
The board has released guidelines for school co-curricular activities and other tests.
|
UP Board activities
|
Scheduled Dates
|
Start of the Academic Session
|
April 1, 2025
|
Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per monthly syllabus)
|
Second week of May 2025
|
Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)
|
Last week of July 2025
|
Practical Exams for Half-Yearly Examination
|
Last week of September 2025
|
Half-Yearly Written Examination (based on syllabus up to September)
|
Second & Third week of October 2025
|
Uploading of Half-Yearly Exam Marks on Website
|
By First week of November 2025
|
Monthly Test (based on MCQs as per monthly syllabus)
|
Last week of November 2025
|
Monthly Test (based on descriptive questions as per monthly syllabus)
|
Last week of December 2025
|
Completion of Syllabus for All Classes
|
By First week of January 2026
|
Pre-Board Practical Exams for Class 12
|
Second week of January 2026
|
Pre-Board Written Exams for Classes 10 and 12
|
Third week of January 2026
|
Annual Exams for Classes 9 and 11
|
Third week of January 2026
|
Evaluation of Answer Sheets and Uploading Marks of Classes 9 and 11 Annual Exams on Website
|
By Second week of February 2026
|
Board Practical Exams 2026
|
January 21 to February 5, 2026
|
Board Examinations
|
February 2026
