Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (23rd July): Check Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Here

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam enters its third day today, July 23. The exam is being conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM at various centers across the state.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 constable posts through a six-phase examination process. The final phase of the exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025. All candidates are advised to reach their exam center well before time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

The question paper consists of a total of 100 questions, divided into six sections, English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects.

Check below for live updates on the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam analysis, including difficulty level, number of good attempts, subjects covered, and question-answer discussions.

Also Check:

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (16th July)

Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (20th July)