Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis (23rd July): Check Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Here

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam continues on July 23 in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM. CSBC aims to fill 19,838 posts in six phases through this exam. Candidates must follow exam guidelines. Check details analysis, including difficulty level, number of good attempts, subjects covered, and question-answer discussions here.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 16:41 IST

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam on July 23 will be held from 12 PM to 2 PM, with a reporting time of 9:30 AM.
  • This recruitment aims to fill 19,838 posts through a six-phase selection process.
  • Candidates must follow the dress code and carry an admit card, valid ID, and two passport-size photos.

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam enters its third day today, July 23. The exam is being conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM at various centers across the state.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 19,838 constable posts through a six-phase examination process. The final phase of the exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025. All candidates are advised to reach their exam center well before time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

The question paper consists of a total of 100 questions, divided into six sections, English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects.

Check below for live updates on the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam analysis, including difficulty level, number of good attempts, subjects covered, and question-answer discussions.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 16:41 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Question Paper

    Memory-based questions and answers from the Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam are now being shared for candidates. These questions will help aspirants analyze their performance and also benefit others appearing in upcoming phases of the exam.

    Check Here

  • Jul 23, 2025, 15:33 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis OUT: Questions and Answers

    Who was the first Chairman of BPSC (Bihar Public Service Commission)?
    Answer: Shri Rajendra Dhari Sinha

    What is the Sandhi Vichhed (word break) of 'Ati Uttam'?
    Answer: Ati + Uttam

    What was the first artificial satellite launched into space?
    Answer: Sputnik 1

    Who was the first Indian to win an Oscar Award?
    Answer: Bhanu Athaiya
    Bonus: First-ever Oscar winner in the world – Emil Jannings

    Who invented the telescope?
    Answer: Galileo Galilei

    Which state has the highest and lowest sex ratio in India?
    Answer: Highest – Kerala, Lowest – Haryana

    Who was the teacher of Alexander the Great?
    Answer: Aristotle

    Who was the first person to walk on the moon?
    Answer: Neil Armstrong

    What is the SI unit of electric potential and potential difference?
    Answer: Volt (V)

  • Jul 23, 2025, 15:31 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Admit Card for 30th July Exam

    The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 for the exam scheduled on July 30, 2025.

    All registered candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

    Make sure to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam center along with a valid photo ID proof.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 15:02 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Questions Asked in the Exam

    1. What is the largest organ in the human body?
    2. When was Bangladesh formed?
    3. What is the SI unit of resistance?
    4. What is the lifespan of red blood cells (RBC)?
    5. Who gave the slogan ‘Go Back to the Vedas’ and in which year?
    6. When did Delhi officially become the capital of India?
    7. From which country is the Concurrent List in the Indian Constitution adopted?
    8. In which year did the Battle of Wandiwash take place and between whom? 
  • Jul 23, 2025, 14:50 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Difficulty Level

    As per student feedback, the overall difficulty level of the Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam was reported to be Easy to Moderate.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 14:28 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Subject-wise Question Distribution

    Subject

    Number of Questions Asked

    History

    7–8

    Political Science

    5–6

    Geography

    4–5

    Hindi

    7–8

    Mathematics

    8–10

    Current Affairs

    8

    Chemistry

    3–4

    Biology

    8–10

    Economics

    3–4
  • Jul 23, 2025, 14:00 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Day 3 Shift Concluded

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam is concluded at 2:00 PM today. Candidates can expect the exam analysis soon on this page.

     

  • Jul 23, 2025, 13:26 IST

    Questions Asked in Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 on July 23

    1. How many districts are there in Bihar?
    2. Where is the Valmiki Tiger Reserve located?
    3. Who was the first Governor of Bihar after 1936?
    4. What is the atomic number of Sodium?
    5. Name the non-metal that is shiny.
    6. Full form of CRPF?
    7. Full form of UNESCO?
    8. When and where was Guru Gobind Singh born?
    9. Which famous singer, known as 'Kokila of Bihar', recently passed away?
    10. The Abel Prize is related to which field?
    11. How many High Courts are there in India?
    12. What is the meaning of the idiom ‘Bahati Ganga mein haath dhona’?
    13. Who killed his father Bimbisara and became king in 452 BCE?
    14. How many seats are there in the Bihar Legislative Council?
    15. Which is a famous book written by Kalidasa? 
  • Jul 23, 2025, 12:51 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Questions Asked on July 16

    Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam on July 16 shared memory-based questions. Below is a list of important questions along with their correct answers:

    1. Where was the Khelo India Youth Games organized?
    2. What does the word 'Himalaya' mean?
    3. When was Louis XVI hanged?
    4. How many times has Nitish Kumar become Chief Minister of Bihar?
    5. Which river changes its course the most in Bihar?
    6. When was Jharkhand separated from Bihar?
    7. When is International Ozone Day celebrated?
    8. What is the chemical formula of Alum?
    9. What is India's rank in the Global Cyber Crime Index?
    10. Which organelle is called the powerhouse of the cell?
    11. What is the rotation speed of the Earth?
    12. In which part of the Indian Constitution is language mentioned?
    13. Which district receives the highest rainfall in Bihar?
    14. Which is the largest Indian state by area?
    15. Which is the biggest fair in Bihar? 
  • Jul 23, 2025, 12:21 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (July 20)

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam conducted on July 20 has been rated Easy to Moderate by most students.

    According to the feedback, questions from topics like population density were included in the paper. There was also a higher number of questions from Current Affairs. This makes it a key focus area in this shift.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 12:12 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (July 16)

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 written exam held on July 16 concluded at 2:00 PM. The overall difficulty level of the paper was rated Easy to Moderate based on student feedback.

    Some candidates found the answer options slightly confusing, which can have affected accuracy. A good number of attempts is estimated to be 60 or more.

    No passage-based questions were asked in English section. Instead, there were questions on synonyms and antonyms. Additionally, the question papers varied by set, meaning different sets had different questions. This makes the exam slightly unpredictable.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 12:10 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

    Candidates must understand the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam pattern for effective preparation. It gives clarity on the number of questions, total marks, and subject-wise distribution. Check the detailed pattern below:

    Subjects

    Total Questions

    Total Marks

    English

    100

    100

    Hindi

    Mathematics

    General Knowledge & Current Affairs

    Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)

    Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)
  • Jul 23, 2025, 12:07 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Day 3 Shift Started

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 has been started at 12:00 PM. Stay tuned for the exam analysis, we will provide that once the exam over.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 11:32 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Entry Begins

    Candidate entry for the Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam began at 9:30 AM today. The written exam will start at 12:00 PM and will conclude at 2:00 PM.

  • Jul 23, 2025, 11:30 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Exam Timing and Reporting Details

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam will be conducted in a single shift on July 23. The exam will take place from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. All candidates must report to their allotted exam centers by 9:30 AM sharp.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Shift & Timings

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is being held in multiple phases. Candidates appearing for the exam must know the exact exam date, shift, reporting time, and start time. Below is the detailed schedule:

Exam Date

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Time

July 23, 2025

Single Shift

09:30 AM

12:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Important Rules for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

Candidates must strictly follow the rules regarding allowed and prohibited items during the exam:

  • Strictly Prohibited: Mobile phones, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, and magnetic or electronic gadgets.

  • Watches: Only analog watches are allowed. Digital or electronic watches are not permitted.

  • Dress Code: Wear simple and comfortable clothes. Avoid any clothing with metal components such as belts with buckles or metallic buttons.

Mandatory Documents to Carry for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 

Candidates must bring the following to enter the Bihar Police Constable Exam hall:

  1. A printed copy of the admit card

  2. A valid photo ID proof issued by the government (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card)

  3. Two recent passport-size photographs

