Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (July 16): Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (July 16): The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, is responsible for conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam. The exam will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025, at various centers across Bihar.

Candidates can find the Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 here once the exam concludes. This analysis will be prepared based on feedback from candidates and insights from subject experts.

The Bihar Police Constable Paper Analysis 2025 cover important details such as the overall difficulty level and the number of good attempts. Candidates can get a clear idea of the exam pattern and question types by reviewing this analysis. The constable post is filled through the official Bihar Police recruitment process.