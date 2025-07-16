Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (July 16): Check Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. This detailed exam analysis covers the paper’s difficulty level, number of good attempts, and insights based on candidate feedback and expert reviews. Candidates can use this information to understand the exam pattern and estimate their scores.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 20, 2025, 10:13 IST
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Bihar Police Constable Exam will be held on 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025.
  • Candidates should carry their admit card copy, government-issued photo ID, and two passport size photographs.
  • Check the latest updates on the Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025, including good attempts, the number of questions asked, section-wise difficulty levels, and more.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (July 16): The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar, is responsible for conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam. The exam will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025, at various centers across Bihar.

Candidates can find the Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 here once the exam concludes. This analysis will be prepared based on feedback from candidates and insights from subject experts.

The Bihar Police Constable Paper Analysis 2025 cover important details such as the overall difficulty level and the number of good attempts. Candidates can get a clear idea of the exam pattern and question types by reviewing this analysis. The constable post is filled through the official Bihar Police recruitment process.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 16, 2025, 17:41 IST

    What After Bihar Police Constable Exam?

    After Bihar Police as a Constable in 2025, candidates have to pass the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). This crucial part of the selection process checks your physical fitness and is mandatory to qualify for the next stages. 

  • Jul 16, 2025, 16:55 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: English Section Details

    The English section did not include any Passage questions in today’s Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam. Questions were asked on Synonyms and Antonyms.

    This change is important for candidates as it can affect preparation strategy. It is recommended that aspirants focus more on Synonyms and Antonyms for the upcoming shifts and place less emphasis on Passage-based questions.

  • Jul 16, 2025, 16:53 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Questions Asked

    1. Which Article of Indian constitution explains the office of the comptroller and Auditor General of India?

    Ans. Article 148

    2. Which leader presided over the 1929 Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress, where the resolution for 'Purna Swaraj' was passed?

    Ans. Jawaharlal Nehru

    3. When was the Rowlatt Act passed?

    Ans. 1919

    4. Which fundamental right has Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar called the soul of the Constitution?

    Ans. Right to constitutional remedies

    5. Battle of Buxar was fought in______.

    Ans. 1764

  • Jul 16, 2025, 15:59 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Questions Asked

    1. Who is called Dharti Aaba?

    Ans. Birsa Munda

    2. First Governor of Bihar

    Ans. Jai Ramdas Daulat Ram

    3. Who built the Golghar?

    Ans. Captain John Garstin built it in 1786.

    4. The farthest planet from the Sun

    Ans. Neptune

    5. Last President of Soviet Union (USSR)

    Ans. Mikhail Gorbachev

    6. Where will the Para Olympics 2025 be held?

    Ans. New Delhi

    7. When did Jayaprakash Narayan escape from jail?

    Ans. He escaped from Hazaribagh (now in Jharkhand) in 1942.

    8. Third Battle of Panipat

    Ans. 14 January 1761

    9. Land with the highest rainfall

    Ans. Mawsynram Meghalaya

    10. When did Delhi become the capital

    Ans. It was built in 1912 and it was announced in 1911

    11. The unit of charge is

    Ans. The Coulomb

    12. Where is the largest rubber dam built?

    Ans. On the Falgu River

  • Jul 16, 2025, 15:51 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Were Question Papers Different?

    It is important to note that different question papers were reportedly given in each set for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 held today. This means candidates might have received unique questions depending on their exam set. 

  • Jul 16, 2025, 15:51 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Good Attempts

    Subject

    Good Attempts

    General Knowledge

    35-40

    Current Affairs

    2-3

    Mathematics

    7- 9
    Science 20 - 25
    English 4- 6
    Hindi 3- 5

    Overall

    75-80
  • Jul 16, 2025, 15:42 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Questions Asked

    1. District with the highest rainfall in Bihar

    Ans. Kishanganj

    2. Rotation speed of the earth

    Ans. 27.8 km/s

    3. Largest district in terms of area

    Ans. Rajasthan

    4. Where is Kakolat waterfall in Bihar

    Ans. Nawada district

    5. Minimum viewing distance of humans.

    Ans. 25 cm

    6. Tiger Reserve of Bihar

    Ans. West Champaran Valmiki

    7. Biggest fair of Bihar

    Sonpur Fair

  • Jul 16, 2025, 15:28 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Subject-Wise Question Distribution

    Understanding the weightage of each subject is crucial for your Bihar Police Constable 2025 preparation. The table below details the approximate number of questions asked from each subject area.

    Subject

    Approximate Number of Questions

    Mathematics

    7

    Bihar (General Knowledge)

    3-4

    Current Affairs

    7-8

    History

    ~10

    Geography

    ~7-8

    Polity

    ~10

    Economics

    4-5

    Physics

    7

    Chemistry

    6-7

    Biology

    5-6

    Hindi

    7

    English

    7

    Miscellaneous

    6-7
  • Jul 16, 2025, 15:25 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Questions Asked

    1. When was Louis XVI hanged?

    Ans. January 17, 1793

    2. Which is the river that changes its course the most?

    Ans. Kosi River

    3. When is Ozone Day celebrated?

    Ans. 16 September

    4. How many times has Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister of Bihar?

    Ans. 9 times

    5. Tell the formula of alum

    Ans. KAl(SO4)2·12H2O

    6. Powerhouse of the Cell

    Ans. Mitochondria

    7. India's rank in Cyber Crime Index

    Ans. 10th

  • Jul 16, 2025, 14:42 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Difficulty Level (July 16)

    Candidates can check subject wise difficulty level for the Bihar Police Constable exam on 16 July in the table below:

    Subject

    Difficulty Level

    English

    Moderate

    Hindi

    Easy to Moderate

    Mathematics

    Moderate

    Social Studies

    Moderate

    Science

    Moderate to Difficult

    General Knowledge/General Awareness & Current Affairs

    Moderate to Difficult
  • Jul 16, 2025, 14:39 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 OUT

    The overall difficulty level of the Bihar Police Constable exam on 16 July was Easy to Moderate. Some students find the options a bit confusing. A good score is 60+.

  • Jul 16, 2025, 14:37 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Concluded

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 has been concluded at 2 PM. Stay tuned for exam analysis. 

  • Jul 16, 2025, 14:37 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Started

    The Bihar Police Constable exam has been started at 12 PM.

  • Jul 16, 2025, 13:59 IST

    What Are the Passing Marks for Bihar Police Constable?

    Candidates must score at least 30% marks to qualify for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025. This is the minimum passing mark required to move forward in the recruitment process.

  • Jul 16, 2025, 13:34 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: When Will Exam End?

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled to conclude at 2 PM. Candidates should note that exam center gates will reopen after this tim. Students will exit and discuss the paper after that. 

  • Jul 16, 2025, 13:01 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: What Is the Duration of the Exam?

    The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam will have a duration of 2 hours.

  • Jul 16, 2025, 12:42 IST

    What Is Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025?

    Candidates can check the exam pattern for Bihar Police Constable exam in the table below:

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

    Subjects

    Number of Questions

    Total Marks

    Exam Duration

    English

    50

    50

    120 minutes

    Hindi

    General Awareness

    Current Affairs

    Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Polity, Geography, Mathematics, Economics (Any two optional subjects)

    50 (25+25)

    50

    Total

    100

    100
  • Jul 16, 2025, 12:34 IST

    Prohibited Items for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

    The following items are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall to maintain the fairness of the examination process:

    • Mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators and other electronic gadgets
    • Study material such as books, notes or printed material
    • Bags, wallets or any unnecessary personal items
  • Jul 16, 2025, 12:20 IST

    Subjects Included in Bihar Police Constable Exam

    The following are the subjects included in Bihar Police Constable Exam:

    • General Studies
    • Maths
    • General Science
    • Mental Ability

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025

Candidates can check the Bihar Police Constable exam date 2025 with shift and timings in the table below:

Exam Date

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Start Time

July 16, 2025

Single Shift

12:00 PM

2:00 PM

Documents Required for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

Candidates must bring the following documents to the Bihar Police Constable exam hall:

  • A printed copy of the Admit card

  • A valid government-issued photo ID (e.g., Aadhaar card, Voter ID, Passport, PAN card)

  • Two recent passport-size photographs

