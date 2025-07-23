Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025: Memory-Based Questions Asked from 16 and 20 July Exams

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the Bihar Police Constable question paper 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The official question paper will be available a few days after the exam is held. The Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam is being conducted on multiple dates: July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025. While the official paper will take time, candidates can check the memory bases Bihar Police Constable questions immediately after the exam. Many coaching institutes will also release the unofficial answer key on the same day. Candidates can download the Bihar Police Constable question paper 2025 to check the type of questions asked and to prepare better for upcoming exams. The board may also release the official Bihar Police Constable answer key along with the paper. With both the question paper and answer key, aspirants can estimate their expected scores.

Read the full article below complete details about the Bihar Police Constable question paper 2025. Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025 The Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025 refers to the official set of questions asked during the recruitment exam. These papers include questions from Current Affairs, General Knowledge, Mathematics, Hindi, and English, all designed to test candidates’ mental alertness, general awareness, and basic educational aptitude. The papers for July 16 and 20, 2025, have been released and can now be accessed in both English and Hindi. These memory-based question papers allow to analyze past performance and serve as a strategic preparation tool for the upcoming Bihar Police Constable exam dates. Bihar Police Constable Memory-Based Questions 2025 The following are memory-based Bihar Police Constable Paper questions that appeared in the July 16 and 20 exams:

Q.1. What is the full form of BRICS? Answer: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa Q.2. Who won Pro Kabaddi League Season 10? Answer: Puneri Paltan Q.3. Which is the first Ramsar site in Bihar? Answer: Kanwar Lake Q.4. Which state is associated with the Moplah Peasant Rebellion of 1921? Answer: Kerala Q.5. The Governor of a state is appointed by whom? Answer: President Q.6. In which Round Table Conference did Mahatma Gandhi participate? Answer: Second Q.7. The Battle of Buxar was fought in which year? Answer: 1764 Q.8. Who was appointed as NITI Aayog CEO in 2023? Answer: B.V.R. Subrahmanyam Q.9. Which river is known as the ‘Sorrow of Bihar’? Answer: Kosi Q.10. Which Indian leader presided over the Karachi Session of INC in 1931? Answer: Sardar Patel Q.11. When is World Ozone Day observed? Answer: 16 September

Q.12. What is the capital of Bihar? Answer: Patna Q.13 Which leader was called Bihar Kokila? Answer: Sharda Sinha Q.14. How many districts of Bihar share a border with Nepal? Answer: 7 Q.15. Who was the first person to walk on the Moon? Answer: Neil Armstrong Q.16. Seven friends spent ₹16 each, and the 8th spent ₹35 more than the average. Total money spent? Answer: ₹168 Q.17. If the last term is 21 and sum of all 10 terms is 120, find the sum of the first 3 terms (A.P.). Answer: 15 Q.18. If the average of five consecutive even numbers is 28, what is the largest number? Answer: 32 Q.19. If the speed of a boat in still water is 10 km/hr and the speed of the current is 2 km/hr, what is the effective speed upstream? Answer: 8 km/hr Q.20. What comes next in the series: 5, 11, 17, 23, ___ ? Answer: 29 Q.21. ‘पंकज’ का पर्यायवाची शब्द क्या है?

'पंकज' का पर्यायवाची शब्द क्या है?
उत्तर: कमल Q.22. 'पीताम्बर' में कौन-सा समास है? उत्तर: बहुव्रीहि Q.23. 'हल्दी' का तत्सम शब्द क्या है? उत्तर: हरिद्रा Q.24. 'आदर' शब्द का विलोम क्या है? उत्तर: तिरस्कार Q.25. 'साकार' शब्द का उपयुक्त विलोम क्या होगा? उत्तर: निराकार

Bihar Police Constable Salary Bihar Constable Question Paper 2025 Subjects Candidates who have completed their 10+2 (Intermediate) are eligible to appear for the Bihar Constable Exam 2025. The Bihar Constable 2025 Question Paper is expected to be of Class 10th to 12th standard in terms of difficulty based on the eligibility. The exam covers various subjects to test candidates’ basic knowledge and awareness. The subjects included in the Bihar Constable 2025 question paper are: Hindi

English

Mathematics

Social Science

Science

General Knowledge and Current Affairs

A strong understanding of these topics will help candidates perform well in the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025. Regular practice with previous papers and staying updated on current events can boost preparation. Bihar Police Constable Marking Scheme 2025 Candidates should understand the official marking pattern before calculating your score using the Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025. Check the marking scheme in the table below: Particulars Details Total Questions 100 Total Marks 100 Marks per Question 1 mark Negative Marking None Type of Questions Objective (MCQs) Duration of Exam 2 Hours Minimum Qualifying Marks 30 Marks Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 The exams held so far under the Bihar Police Constable Question Paper 2025 were well-balanced with a moderate difficulty level. Check the detailed Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Analysis: