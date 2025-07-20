Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (20th July): Check Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Here

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (20 July): The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has started conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 from July 16, 2025. Today marks the second phase of the examination, which is being held in six separate phases across various centers in Bihar. The final phase of the exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025. Each phase is conducted in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 Admit Card has been released separately for each exam date, July 16, 20, 23, and 27, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit card from the official website before the respective exam date.

The question paper contains a total of 100 questions covering six sections this year, which include English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects.

