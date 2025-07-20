Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (20th July): Check Good Attempts and Difficulty Level Here

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is being conducted on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3, 2025 across various centres in Bihar. This Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 provides the details about paper's difficulty level, expected number of good attempts, and student reactions. This helps candidates assess their performance and prepare smarter for upcoming phases.

Jul 20, 2025, 17:01 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is scheduled for July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, and August 3 across multiple shifts in Bihar.
  • Each exam shift starts at 2:00 PM with reporting beginning at 12:00 PM.
  • Question paper includes 100 MCQs from English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (20 July): The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has started conducting the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 from July 16, 2025. Today marks the second phase of the examination, which is being held in six separate phases across various centers in Bihar. The final phase of the exam is scheduled for August 3, 2025. Each phase is conducted in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM.

The Bihar Police Constable 2025 Admit Card has been released separately for each exam date, July 16, 20, 23, and 27, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit card from the official website before the respective exam date.

The question paper contains a total of 100 questions covering six sections this year, which include English, Hindi, General Awareness, Current Affairs, and two optional subjects.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 17:01 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 (20 July): Maths Questions

    1. The average age of Satish, Sandy, and Abhi is 32 years. Ten years ago, their ages were in the ratio 2:4:5. What is Satish's current age?
    2. Tanu buys toys at ₹7 each and sells them at ₹5 each. What is her percentage loss?
    3. Find the simple interest on ₹2,64,000 at 8.25% per annum for 3 years.
    4. If the surface area ratio of two cubes is 4:9, what is their volume ratio?
    5. 6 men or 5 women earn ₹14,820 in 2 days. How much will 4 women and 6 men earn in 1 day?
    6. When was the first general election for Lok Sabha held in India?
    7. How many High Courts are there in India (as of 2023)?
    8. How many players are in a Kho-Kho team?
    9. In which article was the 93rd Amendment applied to allow reservations for backward classes?
    10. What fraction of members are nominated by the Governor to the Bihar Legislative Council?
  • Jul 20, 2025, 17:00 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 (20 July): GK Questions with Answers

    Who was the first Education Minister of India?
    Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

    Where did Gautam Buddha attain Mahaparinirvana?
    Kushinagar

    In which Indian state is the Valmiki National Park located?
    Bihar

    How many Ramsar sites are there in Bihar?
    Three

    Who became the highest-paid player in IPL 2025, and which team bought him?
    Rishabh Pant – Lucknow Super Giants

    Who stepped on the Moon after Neil Armstrong?
    Buzz Aldrin

    In which city did Uber launch Asia’s first water transport service (Shikara)?
    Srinagar

    Who is the brand ambassador for the 2025 Double World Cup?
    Salman Khan

    How many districts are there in Bihar?
    38

    In which year did the Champaran Satyagraha take place?
    1917

     

  • Jul 20, 2025, 16:20 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Questions and Correct Answers

    Check out some more important questions asked in today’s shift along with their accurate answers:

    Where is Heathrow Airport located?
    Answer: United Kingdom (London)

    Through which valley does the Narmada River flow, and where does it drain?
    Answer: Narmada flows through the Rift Valley and drains into the Gulf of Khambhat in Gujarat

    Where is Tehri Dam located?
    Answer: Uttarakhand

    Bailadila is famous for which mineral?
    Answer: Iron Ore (specifically Hematite – Fe₂O₃)

    What is the full form of URL?
    Answer: Uniform Resource Locator

    Where is the Udayagiri hill located?
    Answer: Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh

    Where is the Surajkund Crafts Fair held?
    Answer: Haryana

  • Jul 20, 2025, 15:46 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Questions Asked

    Check out more important questions and their correct answers as recalled by candidates from today’s Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam:

    When and where was Guru Gobind Singh born?
    Answer: December 22, 1666, in Patna Sahib, Bihar

    Which famous singer, known as 'Kokila of Bihar', recently passed away?
    Answer: Sharda Sinha

    Where is the Valmiki Tiger Reserve located?
    Answer: West Champaran, Bihar

    The Abel Prize is related to which field?
    Answer: It is a prestigious international award in Mathematics

    How many High Courts are there in India?
    Answer: 25

    Meaning of the idiom ‘Bahati Ganga mein haath dhona’?
    Answer: Taking advantage of an opportunity

    Who ascended the throne in 452 BCE after killing his father?
    Answer: Ajatashatru (killed his father Bimbisara)

    How many seats are there in the Bihar Legislative Council?
    Answer: 75

    Name a famous book written by Kalidasa.
    Answer: Abhijnanasakuntalam

    Who was India’s first Field Marshal?
    Answer: Sam Manekshaw

  • Jul 20, 2025, 15:33 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Memory-Based Questions with Answers

    What is the atomic number of Sodium?

    Answer: 11

    Which non-metal has a shiny appearance?

    Answer: Iodine

    What is the full form of CRPF?

    Answer: Central Reserve Police Force

    What is the full form of UNESCO?

    Answer: United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization

    How many districts are there in Bihar?

    Answer: 38

    Which is the Tiger Reserve located in West Bengal?

    Answer: Valmiki Tiger Reserve (Champaran)

    Who was the first Governor of Bihar after 1936?

    Answer: David Shifton

  • Jul 20, 2025, 15:04 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: How Was the Difficulty Level?

    As per student feedback, today’s Bihar Police Constable 2025 exam was of Easy to Moderate difficulty level. Compared to the July 16 exam, a few new and different questions appeared in today's paper.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 14:00 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Day 2 Shift Concluded

    The Day 2 phase of the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 has concluded successfully. The exam analysis will be provided soon here

  • Jul 20, 2025, 12:58 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025: Answer Key Update

    The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) will release the official Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 on its official website in online mode. The answer key will be published for all sets of the exam question papers. This allows candidates to calculate their estimated scores.

    Several coaching institutes will also release unofficial answer keys shortly after the exam. These unofficial keys help in quick reference, but candidates are advised to rely on the official answer key by CSBC for final confirmation.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 12:04 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025: Exam Begins

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 begins at 12 PM. Candidates have already entered their respective exam centers.

    A detailed exam analysis will be provided once the exam is over, covering the difficulty level, subject-wise questions, and student reactions.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 12:02 IST

    CSBC Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Day 2 Shift

    The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has started conducting Day 2 of the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025. The exam is being held in offline mode from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM as per the official schedule.

    Candidates are advised to reach their respective exam centers on time and follow all the necessary instructions to ensure a smooth and disciplined examination process.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 11:33 IST

    Bihar Police Constable 2025 Reporting and Entry Guidelines

    Candidates must reach the exam center by 9:30 AM for entry and security verification. All centers will have biometric fingerprint verification and will be monitored through CCTV surveillance to ensure strict security. Mobile jammers will be installed, and cyber cell teams will be deployed to prevent any form of malpractice during the examination.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 11:07 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 Paper Pattern

    Candidates must understanding the Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025. It is the first step toward smart and focused preparation. This pattern outlines the total number of questions, subjects included, and marks distribution. This helps candidates prepare strategically and manage time effectively during the exam.

    Check the complete Bihar Police Constable 2025 Exam Pattern below:

    Subjects

    Total Questions

    Total Marks

    English

    100

    100

    Hindi

    Mathematics

    General Knowledge and Current Affairs

    Social Science (History, Geography, Civics, Economics)

    Science (Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany)
  • Jul 20, 2025, 10:46 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Questions Asked on July 16 with Answers

    Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 on July 16 reported a mix of static GK, current affairs, science, and constitution-based questions. The following is a list of the top questions with correct answers:

    Where was Khelo India Youth Games organized?
    Ans: Bihar

    Break the word ‘Himalaya’:
    Ans: हिम + आलय

    When was Louis XVI hanged?
    Ans: January 17, 1793

    How many times has Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister?
    Ans: 9 times

    Which river changes its course the most in Bihar?
    Ans: Kosi River

    When did Jharkhand separate from Bihar?
    Ans: 15 November 2000

    When is Ozone Day celebrated?
    Ans: 16 September

    What is the formula of alum?
    Ans: KAl(SO₄)₂·12H₂O

    India’s rank in Cyber Crime Index?
    Ans: 10th

    Powerhouse of the cell?
    Ans: Mitochondria

    Rotation speed of the Earth?
    Ans: 27.8 km/s

    Which district does not share borders with Nepal?
    Ans: (Question incomplete – most likely answer: Jamui)

    Language is given in which part of the Constitution?
    Ans: Part 17

    Which district receives the highest rainfall in Bihar?
    Ans: Kishanganj

    Largest state in terms of area?
    Ans: Rajasthan

    Bihar’s biggest fair?
    Ans: Sonpur Fair

    Where is Kakolat Waterfall located?
    Ans: Nawada district

    Tiger Reserve of Bihar?
    Ans: Valmiki Tiger Reserve, West Champaran

    Minimum distance for clear human vision?
    Ans: 25 cm

    Who is called Dharti Aaba?
    Ans: Birsa Munda

  • Jul 20, 2025, 10:40 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 for July 16 Released

    The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 scheduled for July 16 has been successfully conducted and ended at 2 PM. The overall difficulty level of the paper was Easy to Moderate based on student feedback. However, some of the multiple-choice options were slightly confusing, which made answering tricky for a few candidates. A good number of attempts is expected to be 60 or more.

    No passage-based questions were asked this time in English section. Instead, the paper included questions on synonyms and antonyms. Additionally, the question paper had different sets, and the questions varied slightly between these sets.

  • Jul 20, 2025, 10:35 IST

    Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 Entry Begins at 9:30 AM

    Candidates appearing for the Bihar Constable Exam 2025 have started entering the exam centres from 9:30 AM onwards.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 (20 July)

We will be sharing a detailed Bihar Police Constable Exam Analysis 2025 after the completion of each exam phase. This analysis will be based on real student feedback and will include:

  • Overall exam difficulty level

  • Section-wise topic breakdown

  • Memory-based questions and their answers

  • Expected cut-off marks

  • Good attempts and performance review


This analysis will help candidates evaluate their performance and also understand the nature of questions for the upcoming phases of the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025 Shift & Timings

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is being held in multiple phases. Candidates appearing for the exam must know the exact exam date, shift, reporting time, and start time. Below is the detailed schedule:

Exam Date

Shift

Reporting Time

Exam Start Time

July 20, 2025

Single Shift

12:00 PM

2:00 PM

Documents Required for Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

All candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre. Failing to bring any the following may result in disqualification from appearing in the exam:

  • A printed copy of the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

  • A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or any other government-issued ID)

  • Two recent passport-size photographs

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

