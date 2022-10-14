Christiano Ronaldo: Profile, Stats, Awards, Records, and Rankings

BRIEF FULL NAME Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro BIRTH February 5, 1985 HEIGHT 1.87 m (6 ft 2 in) NATIONALITY Portuguese POSITION Forward CURRENT TEAM Manchester United NUMBER 07

Christiano Ronaldo’s Profile

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on February 5, 1985, on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

Ronaldo began playing football at the age of 7 with the neighborhood team Andorinha FC.

At the age of 15, he was diagnosed with Tachycardia, a heart disease that might have prevented him from playing football. He underwent heart surgery the same year and started playing football again a few days later and has not stopped since then.

Debut

Ronaldo bumped up from Sporting's youth team at the age of 16. He then made history by becoming the first player to play for the under-16, under-17 clubs, and under-18 teams, as well as the B team and the first team, all in the same season.

Ronaldo debuted in the Primeira Liga matchup against Moreirense on October 7, 2002. Sporting defeated rivals, Liverpool, by 3-0 and Ronaldo contributed to the win by scoring two goals. In the 2002–03 season, he appeared in 25 games and scored five goals for his team.

Manchester United

After Sporting defeated Manchester United by 3-1 in August 2003, Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was determined to sign Ronaldo immediately. Being thoroughly impressed by Ronaldo, Ferguson decided to give Sporting £12.24 million after the game.

He made his Premier League debut on August 16, 2003, when he replaced Nicky Butt in a match against Bolton Wanderers. United won by 4-0 and Ronaldo received a standing ovation. From thereon started his journey to become one of the best football players in the world.

After a standout 2007–08 campaign in which he scored 42 goals and helped United win the league title, the league cup, the European Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup all in the same year, during which he also earned his first FIFA Ballon d'Or, Ronaldo left United in 2009.

He has made 292 appearances for Manchester United and scored 118 goals.

Joining Real Madrid

After leaving United, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid prior to the 2009–10 season for a then-record transfer fee of £80 million (€94 million).

On August 29, 2009, against Deportivo La Coruna, Ronaldo made his La Liga debut.

He came in second place for FIFA World Footballer of the Year in the 2009–10 season with 33 goals in 35 games. the same season, he won the European Golden Shoe for a second time.

He took over Raul's number 7 jersey before the 2010–11 season and set a personal record with 53 goals in 54 games.

In the season 2012-13, Ronaldo appeared in 55 matches, scoring 55 goals, and came second in place for the FIFA Ballon d’Or. Prominent footballer and Ronaldo’s acclaimed rival, Lionel Messi won the FIFA Ballon d’Or in the 2012-13 season.

The next season, Ronaldo scored 69 goals in 59 appearances, his personal best record, at the end of 2013. The same season he won his first FIFA Ballon d'Or.

In the 2015-16 season, Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win the Champions League for the 11th time and subsequently became the top scorer in the league as well as all the competitions.

In 2018, Ronaldo left Real Madrid and joined the Italian club Juventus, where he was signed to play for 4 years. However, the four-year contract ended in three years, when Manchester United announced that they were re-signing Ronaldo in August 2021.

The announcement was met with overwhelming excitement from football fans all over the world.

Ronaldo now holds the record for scoring the highest number of active goals in football history. \

Christiano Ronaldo Stats (Overall)

Appearances (including subs) 921 (49) Goals 764 (140) Assists 150 Minutes Played 70761 Red Cards Given 7 Yellow Cards Given 128

Christiano Ronaldo Awards

AWARDS WON NO. OF TIMES Best FIFA Men's Player 2 Winner Ballon D'or 5 UEFA Best Player In Europe 4 Footballer Of The Year 10 FIFA Puskás Award 1 Top Scorer 19 Player Of The Year 6 Tm-Player Of The Season 2 FIFA Club World Cup Winner 4 European Champion 1 Champions League Winner 5 English Champion 3 Spanish Champion 2 Italian Champion 2 UEFA Supercup Winner 3 Winner Uefa Nations League 1 English FA Cup Winner 1 Spanish Cup Winner 2 Italian Cup Winner 1 English League Cup Winner 2 Spanish Super Cup Winner 2 Italian Super Cup Winner 2 Portuguese Super Cup Winner 1 English Super Cup Winner 2

Christiano Ronaldo Records

All-time leading scorer Most capped Portuguese player All-time top scorer for Portugal Most international goals by a European player Most appearances at the European Championship tournament Most goals in European Championships history Most European Championship matches scored in Oldest scorer of a World Cup hat-trick All-time top scorer for Real Madrid All-time top scorer for Real Madrid in a single season Most hat-tricks in Real Madrid history Fastest player to score 150 goals in La Liga Fastest player to score 200 goals in La Liga Fastest player to score 250 goals in La Liga Fastest player to score 300 goals in La Liga First player to score 50+ goals in the Premier League, La Liga & Serie A First player to reach 100 Champions League wins All-time Champions League top scorer Most Champions League assists of all time First player to score 10+ Champions League goals for three different clubs First player to score 100 club goals in three different countries Most goals in a single Champions League season Most seasons as Champions League top scorer Only player to score in all six games of a Champions League group stage Fastest to 100 goals in Juventus history Most goals in Champions League finals Most consecutive seasons with 10+ goals in Europe’s top five leagues Most appearances in UEFA Team of the Year All-time top scorer for Juventus in a single season Fastest player to score 50 goals in Serie A

Christiano Ronaldo Rankings

Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked the number #1 Football player in the world. He has scored the most goals in men's international football with 117 goals in 191 games and counting.

Ranking of Football Players by the Number Of Active Goals in International Matches:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 2. Ali Daei 3. Mokhtar Dahari 4. Lionel Messi 5. Sunil Chhetri 7. Ali Mabkhout 7. Godfrey Chitalu 9. Hussain Saeed 10. Pele

Although Christiano Ronaldo does not need trophies or awards to prove that he is the be(a)st at the sport, his stats, records, and awards are more than enough to prove that he indeed is the best football player of all time.

Another interesting fact is that Christiano Ronaldo is the most followed as well as the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram as of the latest report. Yet another record added to Ronaldo's myriad of world records.