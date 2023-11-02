Current Affairs Quiz: 02 November 2023- FIFA Men's World Cup 2034

1. Who won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023?

(d) Saudi Arabia

3. Who has become the third cricketer in the world to score 4 centuries in an ODI World Cup?

(a) David Warner

(b) Rohit Sharma

(c) Quinton de Kock

(d) Rachin Ravindra

4. Who has been appointed as the new CEO and MD of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited?

(a) Alok Joshi

(b) Deepesh Nanda

(c) Deepak Kapoor

(d) Ajay Sinha

5. Who inaugurated the branch of State Bank of India in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka?

(a) Amit Shah

(b) Nirmala Sitharaman

(c) Shaktikanta Das

(d) Dinesh Khara

6. Who has been awarded the British Academy Book Prize for the year 2023?

(a) Ankita Sinha

(b) Amitabh Ghos

(c) Nandini Das

(d) Vikram Seth

7. In which stadium of India was the statue of great cricket player Sachin Tendulkar unveiled?

(a) Arun Jaitley Stadium

(b) Wankhede Stadium

(c) Brabourne Stadium

(d) Eden Gardens

Answer:-

1. (c) Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar

India's star shooter Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar has won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter rifle 3P event at the Asian Shooting Championships 2023. The mixed trap team of Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar and Manisha Keer and Prithviraj Tondiman also won the gold medal. It is noteworthy that the Asian Shooting Championship 2023 is being organized in Changwon, Republic of Korea.

2. (d) Saudi Arabia

International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that Gulf country Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034. Earlier, Australia refused the bid for the 2034 FIFA Men's Football World Cup. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be organized in Morocco (Africa) and 2030 will be organized in Portugal and Spain (Europe).

3. (c) Quinton de Kock

South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton De Kock has become the third cricketer in the world to score 4 centuries in an ODI World Cup. Earlier, Kumar Sangakkara (four in 2015) and Rohit Sharma (five in 2019) had achieved this feat. Quinton de Kock has scored 4 centuries in 7 matches in the World Cup 2023.

4. (b) Deepesh Nanda

Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, has appointed Deepesh Nanda as the Chairman and CEO and MD of Tata Power's subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) with effect from November 1. Presently the CEO and MD of Tata Power is Praveer Sinha.

5. (b) Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the branch of State Bank of India in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay and SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara were present on the occasion. SBI's efforts have helped in the smooth extension of $1 billion credit line by the Government of India to Sri Lanka.

5. (c) Nandini Das

India-born author Nandini Das has been awarded the 2023 British Academy Book Prize for global cultural understanding. He has been given this award for his book 'Courting India: England, Mughal India and the Origins of Empire'.

7. (b) Wankhede Stadium

The statue of great cricket player Sachin Tendulkar has been unveiled at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde unveiled a grand bronze statue of Sachin at the Wankhede Stadium. Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket 10 years ago i.e. in 2013 at Wankhede Stadium itself. Sachin is depicted in his trademark 'lofted drive' pose in this statue.

