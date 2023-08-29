PGA Tour Championship Purse, Payouts: How Much Will The FedEx Cup Winner Make In 2023

The last payment for this season will soon reach the players' bank accounts after the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday.
Each contender who achieved placement within the upper echelon of 150 within the FedEx Cup standings shall be entitled to a proportion of this supplementary bonus, with an impressive sum of nearly $60 million yet unclaimed in the city of Atlanta. While a player's cumulative fiscal acquisitions may not ostensibly burgeon due to their exhibition in this culminating phase of the postseason, it is imperative to acknowledge that the pecuniary magnitude remains of an exceedingly elevated stature.
PGA Tour Championship purse for 2023
In pursuit of the FedEx Cup bonus pool amounting to $75 million, the remaining group of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club endeavoured to create a lasting impression before embarking on the offseason. This tournament extends across the entirety of the season, contributing to the substantial size of the prize. Alongside the monetary reward, the champion is also granted a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Notably, the victor secures approximately twenty-five per cent of the entire prize fund.
How much will the PGA Tour Championship winner and runner-ups get?
The winner of the PGA Tour Championship 2023 will receive a substantial amount of $18 million. This figure stands as the most substantial individual payout within any PGA Tour event across the entire year. It is important to note that this sum does not contribute to a player's cumulative career earnings, as it emanates from the season-long bonus pool.
The disparity between the first and second positions is considerable: The runner-up will be awarded $6.5 million, signifying an impressive $11.5 million gap between the first and second-place competitors.
As for the third-place finisher, the sum will be $5 million. The monetary rewards subsequently decrease progressively down to the thirtieth position, where a check of five hundred thousand dollars awaits.
Tour Championship payouts
Scottie Scheffler emerged as the lone individual to surpass the $18 million earnings milestone throughout this season, nearly reaching a remarkable $40 million if he had secured victory in the coveted FedEx Cup championship.
Here is a list of Payout for each golfer from the field of 30 at the 2023 Tour Championship:
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
Golfers (Amount shared)
|
1st
|
$18,000,000
|
Viktor Hovland
|
2nd
|
$6,500,000
|
Xander Schauffele
|
3rd
|
$5,000,000
|
Wyndham Clark
|
4th
|
$4,000,000
|
Rory McIlroy
|
5th
|
$3,000,000
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
6th
|
$2,500,000
|
Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa ($2,000,000 each)
|
7th
|
$2,000,000
|
8th
|
$1,500,000
|
9th
|
$1,250,000
|
Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley ($990,000 each)
|
10th
|
$1,000,000
|
TBD
|
11th
|
$950,000
|
TBD
|
12th
|
$900,000
|
TBD
|
13th
|
$850,000
|
TBD
|
14th
|
$800,000
|
Russell Henley, Sepp Straka ($780,000 each)
|
15th
|
$760,000
|
TBD
|
16th
|
$720,000
|
Rickie Fowler, and Tyrrell Hatton ($710,000 each)
|
17th
|
$700,000
|
TBD
|
18th
|
$680,000
|
Jon Rahm and Lucas Glover ($670,000 each)
|
19th
|
$660,000
|
TBD
|
20th
|
$640,000
|
Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau ($620,000 each)
|
21st
|
$620,000
|
TBD
|
22nd
|
$600,000
|
TBD
|
23rd
|
$580,000
|
Brian Harman
|
24th
|
$565,000
|
Sungjae Im
|
25th
|
$550,000
|
Nick Taylor
|
26th
|
$540,000
|
Corey Conners
|
27th
|
$530,000
|
Jordan Spieth
|
28th
|
$520,000
|
Jason Day
|
29th
|
$510,000
|
Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore ($505,000 each)
|
30th
|
$500,000
|
TBD
Notably, Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay all arrived at East Lake with a noteworthy sum of at least $10 million already accumulated in their respective earnings.
