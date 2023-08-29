PGA Tour Championship Purse, Payouts: How Much Will The FedEx Cup Winner Make In 2023

The winner of the PGA Tour Championship 2023 will receive a substantial amount of $18 million. This figure stands as the most substantial individual payout within any PGA Tour event across the entire year. It is important to note that this sum does not contribute to a player's cumulative career earnings, as it emanates from the season-long bonus pool.

The last payment for this season will soon reach the players' bank accounts after the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday. Each contender who achieved placement within the upper echelon of 150 within the FedEx Cup standings shall be entitled to a proportion of this supplementary bonus, with an impressive sum of nearly $60 million yet unclaimed in the city of Atlanta. While a player's cumulative fiscal acquisitions may not ostensibly burgeon due to their exhibition in this culminating phase of the postseason, it is imperative to acknowledge that the pecuniary magnitude remains of an exceedingly elevated stature.

In pursuit of the FedEx Cup bonus pool amounting to $75 million, the remaining group of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club endeavoured to create a lasting impression before embarking on the offseason. This tournament extends across the entirety of the season, contributing to the substantial size of the prize. Alongside the monetary reward, the champion is also granted a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Notably, the victor secures approximately twenty-five per cent of the entire prize fund.

