Quick Links

PGA Tour Championship Purse, Payouts: How Much Will The FedEx Cup 2023 Winner Get?

The winner of the PGA Tour Championship 2023  will receive a substantial amount of $18 million. This figure stands as the most substantial individual payout within any PGA Tour event across the entire year. It is important to note that this sum does not contribute to a player's cumulative career earnings, as it emanates from the season-long bonus pool.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 29, 2023, 06:30 EDT
PGA Tour Championship Purse, Payouts: How Much Will The FedEx Cup Winner Make In 2023
PGA Tour Championship Purse, Payouts: How Much Will The FedEx Cup Winner Make In 2023

The last payment for this season will soon reach the players' bank accounts after the conclusion of the 2023 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday.

Each contender who achieved placement within the upper echelon of 150 within the FedEx Cup standings shall be entitled to a proportion of this supplementary bonus, with an impressive sum of nearly $60 million yet unclaimed in the city of Atlanta. While a player's cumulative fiscal acquisitions may not ostensibly burgeon due to their exhibition in this culminating phase of the postseason, it is imperative to acknowledge that the pecuniary magnitude remains of an exceedingly elevated stature.

ALSO READ| List of US PGA Championship Champions (1958 - 2023)

PGA Tour Championship purse for 2023

In pursuit of the FedEx Cup bonus pool amounting to $75 million, the remaining group of 30 players at East Lake Golf Club endeavoured to create a lasting impression before embarking on the offseason. This tournament extends across the entirety of the season, contributing to the substantial size of the prize. Alongside the monetary reward, the champion is also granted a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour. Notably, the victor secures approximately twenty-five per cent of the entire prize fund.

ALSO READ| Richest Golfers: List of Top 8 Richest Golfers in the World

How much will the PGA Tour Championship winner and runner-ups get?

The winner of the PGA Tour Championship 2023  will receive a substantial amount of $18 million. This figure stands as the most substantial individual payout within any PGA Tour event across the entire year. It is important to note that this sum does not contribute to a player's cumulative career earnings, as it emanates from the season-long bonus pool.

The disparity between the first and second positions is considerable: The runner-up will be awarded $6.5 million, signifying an impressive $11.5 million gap between the first and second-place competitors.

As for the third-place finisher, the sum will be $5 million. The monetary rewards subsequently decrease progressively down to the thirtieth position, where a check of five hundred thousand dollars awaits.

Tour Championship payouts

Scottie Scheffler emerged as the lone individual to surpass the $18 million earnings milestone throughout this season, nearly reaching a remarkable $40 million if he had secured victory in the coveted FedEx Cup championship. 

Here is a list of Payout for each golfer from the field of 30 at the 2023 Tour Championship:

Position

Prize Money

Golfers (Amount shared)

1st

$18,000,000

Viktor Hovland

2nd

$6,500,000

Xander Schauffele

3rd

$5,000,000

Wyndham Clark

4th

$4,000,000

Rory McIlroy

5th

$3,000,000

Patrick Cantlay

6th

$2,500,000

Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa ($2,000,000 each)

7th

$2,000,000

  

8th

$1,500,000

  

9th

$1,250,000

Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley ($990,000 each)

10th

$1,000,000

TBD

11th

$950,000

TBD

12th

$900,000

TBD

13th

$850,000

TBD

14th

$800,000

Russell Henley, Sepp Straka ($780,000 each)

15th

$760,000

TBD

16th

$720,000

Rickie Fowler, and Tyrrell Hatton ($710,000 each)

17th

$700,000

TBD

18th

$680,000

Jon Rahm and Lucas Glover ($670,000 each)

19th

$660,000

TBD

20th

$640,000

Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau ($620,000 each)

21st

$620,000

TBD

22nd

$600,000

TBD

23rd

$580,000

Brian Harman

24th

$565,000

Sungjae Im

25th

$550,000

Nick Taylor

26th

$540,000

Corey Conners

27th

$530,000

Jordan Spieth

28th

$520,000

Jason Day

29th

$510,000

Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore ($505,000 each)

30th

$500,000

TBD

Notably, Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Patrick Cantlay all arrived at East Lake with a noteworthy sum of at least $10 million already accumulated in their respective earnings.

ALSO CHECK| 

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending Tags

Trending

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept