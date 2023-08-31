Laver Cup 2023: Schedule, Teams, Location, Players, Tickets and More

The upcoming 2023 Laver Cup marks the sixth instalment of this prestigious men's tennis tournament that pits teams from Europe against those hailing from the rest of the world. The event will unfold on an indoor hard court at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in Canada, running from September 22 to 24. Team World endeavours to uphold their reigning title, having secured victory in the Laver Cup's previous edition.
ALSO READ| US Open 2023 Tennis: Match Dates, Schedule, Players and Other Details
Laver Cup 2023 Schedule
All three days of the tournament are allocated for three singles matches and one doubles match. The final day's proceedings may be expedited, with the last matches played solely if necessitated by the need for a conclusive outcome. Play initiation is slated for 9 pm UK time on Friday and Saturday, shifting to 8 pm on Sunday.
|
Date
|
Session
|
Match
|
September 22
|
Day
|
Single match 1
|
September 22
|
Day
|
Single match 2
|
September 22
|
Night
|
Single match 3
|
September 22
|
Night
|
Doubles match 1
|
September 23
|
Day
|
Single match 5
|
September 23
|
Day
|
Single match 6
|
September 23
|
Night
|
Single match 7
|
September 23
|
Night
|
Doubles match 2
|
September 24
|
Day
|
Doubles match 3
|
September 24
|
Day
|
Single match 8
|
September 24
|
If necessary
|
Single match 9
|
September 24
|
If necessary
|
Single match 10
|
September 24
|
If necessary
|
Single match 11
Laver Cup 2023 Teams and Players
The framework of each team consists of six players, guided by a revered sports legend who serves as the team captain. The distinguished Bjorn Borg leads the European contingent, while the helm of Team World is held by the esteemed John McEnroe. Within this constellation, three players from each sextet earn their berths based on their ATP singles rankings post the culmination of The Championships, Wimbledon 2023. The remaining three slots, coined as "captain’s picks," are unveiled before the inception of the US Open.
Team Europe
|
Player
|
Country
|
Björn Borg (Captain)
|
Sweden
|
Thomas Enqvist(V. Captain)
|
Sweden
|
Holger Rune
|
Denmark
|
Casper Ruud
|
Norway
|
Stefanos Tsitsipas
|
Greece
|
Andrey Rublev
|
Russia
|
Hubert Hurkacz
|
Poland
|
Gaël Monfils
|
France
Team World
|
Player
|
Country
|
John McEnroe(Captain)
|
United States
|
Patrick McEnroe(V.Captain)
|
United States
|
Taylor Fritz
|
United States
|
Frances Tiafoe
|
United States
|
Tommy Paul
|
United States
|
Félix Auger-Aliassime
|
Canada
|
Francisco Cerúndolo
|
Argentina
|
Ben Shelton
|
United States
Laver Cup 2023 Team Selection
The team composition unfurled on the 2nd of February, 2023, with Félix Auger-Aliassime becoming the inaugural member of Team World. On the 17th of April, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe joined this contingent, joined shortly thereafter by Nick Kyrgios on the 24th of April; his participation, however, was truncated on the 11th of August.
Before they arrive in Vancouver as teammates, Gael Monfils and Andrey Rublev face-off at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/h4Nbt2de4J
The European lineup took form with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev confirming their roles on the 20th and 25th of April, respectively. Progressively, on the 14th of June, Casper Ruud pledged his participation. Come the 23rd of August, both teams unveiled their ultimate compositions, with Björn Borg nominating Hubert Hurkacz and Gaël Monfils for Team Europe, and John McEnroe selecting Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerúndolo, and Ben Shelton for Team World.
ALSO READ| List of US Open Tennis Champions (1968 - 2023)
Laver Cup 2023 Location
Vancouver's Rogers Arena takes centre stage for the sixth iteration of this tennis spectacle, resonating from September 22 to 24, 2023. Distinguished tennis luminaries will engage in both singles and doubles matches, forging unique on-court partnerships while rallying their compatriots from the sidelines. The rapid-fire scoring format and innovative presentation ensure that spectators are captivated until the climactic final day.
Laver Cup 2023 Format
The 2023 event is segmented into five sessions over three days (Friday to Sunday). Singles and doubles engagements operate within a best-of-three sets framework, employing ad scoring. In scenarios of tied sets, the third set pivots into a 10-point match tiebreaker. Each player partakes in at least one singles match during the initial two days, with the stipulation that no player engages in singles more than twice across the three days. Notably, four out of six players from each team must partake in doubles. No doubles pair is replicated unless necessitated by the Day 3 Decider in cases of a 12-12 point tie. Victory hinges on achieving a 13-point threshold.
In cases of deadlock after the culmination of all 12 matches, a conclusive overtime doubles match – the Decider – unfolds with conventional set regulations involving ad scoring and tiebreaks. When Sunday calls for only one match, an exhibition match graces the proceedings after the trophy ceremony.
The unfolding of lineups adheres to a set schedule. Friday's lineup is disclosed on Thursday afternoon. Similarly, Saturday's lineup is revealed an hour after Friday night's proceedings. Sunday's lineup follows the same pattern, emerging an hour after Saturday night's culmination. The captains ascertain matchups through the ceremonial exchange of lineup cards.
ALSO READ| US Open Quiz: Test Your Tennis Knowledge