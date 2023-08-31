Laver Cup 2023: Schedule, Teams, Location, Players, Tickets and More

The team composition unfurled on the 2nd of February, 2023, with Félix Auger-Aliassime becoming the inaugural member of Team World. On the 17th of April, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe joined this contingent, joined shortly thereafter by Nick Kyrgios on the 24th of April.

The upcoming 2023 Laver Cup marks the sixth instalment of this prestigious men's tennis tournament that pits teams from Europe against those hailing from the rest of the world. The event will unfold on an indoor hard court at Vancouver's Rogers Arena in Canada, running from September 22 to 24. Team World endeavours to uphold their reigning title, having secured victory in the Laver Cup's previous edition. ALSO READ| US Open 2023 Tennis: Match Dates, Schedule, Players and Other Details

Laver Cup 2023 Schedule All three days of the tournament are allocated for three singles matches and one doubles match. The final day's proceedings may be expedited, with the last matches played solely if necessitated by the need for a conclusive outcome. Play initiation is slated for 9 pm UK time on Friday and Saturday, shifting to 8 pm on Sunday. Date Session Match September 22 Day Single match 1 September 22 Day Single match 2 September 22 Night Single match 3 September 22 Night Doubles match 1 September 23 Day Single match 5 September 23 Day Single match 6 September 23 Night Single match 7 September 23 Night Doubles match 2 September 24 Day Doubles match 3 September 24 Day Single match 8 September 24 If necessary Single match 9 September 24 If necessary Single match 10 September 24 If necessary Single match 11 Laver Cup 2023 Teams and Players The framework of each team consists of six players, guided by a revered sports legend who serves as the team captain. The distinguished Bjorn Borg leads the European contingent, while the helm of Team World is held by the esteemed John McEnroe. Within this constellation, three players from each sextet earn their berths based on their ATP singles rankings post the culmination of The Championships, Wimbledon 2023. The remaining three slots, coined as "captain’s picks," are unveiled before the inception of the US Open.

Team Europe Player Country Björn Borg (Captain) Sweden Thomas Enqvist(V. Captain) Sweden Holger Rune Denmark Casper Ruud Norway Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece Andrey Rublev Russia Hubert Hurkacz Poland Gaël Monfils France Team World Player Country John McEnroe(Captain) United States Patrick McEnroe(V.Captain) United States Taylor Fritz United States Frances Tiafoe United States Tommy Paul United States Félix Auger-Aliassime Canada Francisco Cerúndolo Argentina Ben Shelton United States Laver Cup 2023 Team Selection The team composition unfurled on the 2nd of February, 2023, with Félix Auger-Aliassime becoming the inaugural member of Team World. On the 17th of April, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe joined this contingent, joined shortly thereafter by Nick Kyrgios on the 24th of April; his participation, however, was truncated on the 11th of August. Before they arrive in Vancouver as teammates, Gael Monfils and Andrey Rublev face-off at the #USOpen. pic.twitter.com/h4Nbt2de4J

— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) August 30, 2023 The European lineup took form with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev confirming their roles on the 20th and 25th of April, respectively. Progressively, on the 14th of June, Casper Ruud pledged his participation. Come the 23rd of August, both teams unveiled their ultimate compositions, with Björn Borg nominating Hubert Hurkacz and Gaël Monfils for Team Europe, and John McEnroe selecting Tommy Paul, Francisco Cerúndolo, and Ben Shelton for Team World.