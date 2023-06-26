US Open Quiz: Test Your Tennis Knowledge

US Open Quiz: The US Open is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated tennis tournaments in the world. Held annually in New York City, it showcases the talent and athleticism of top tennis players from around the globe.

With a rich history dating back to 1881, the US Open has become synonymous with thrilling matches, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments. Whether it's the mesmerizing serves, powerful groundstrokes, or strategic play, the US Open continues to provide tennis enthusiasts with unparalleled excitement and showcases the pinnacle of the sport.

1. Who won the Men's Singles title at the 2022 US Open?

Carlos Alcaraz Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem

Answer: a

Explanation: The 2022 US Open men's singles title went to Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Casper Ruud 6–4, 2–6, 7–6(7–1), 6–3. The win made him the world's No. 1 singles player, claiming his first major title.



2. In which city is the US Open held?

New York City Los Angeles Chicago Miami

Answer: a

Explanation: The US Open is held in New York City. The tournament occurs at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, New York.

3. Which player has won the US Open on all three surfaces (grass, clay, and hardcourt)?

Jimmy Connors Roger Federer Serena Williams Pete Sampras

Answer: a

Explanation: Jimmy Connors is the only player to have won the US Open singles title on all three surfaces (grass, clay, and hardcourt), whereas Chris Evert is the only woman to have won the US Open singles title on two surfaces (clay and hardcourt).

4. Who won the Women's Singles title at the 2021 US Open?

Naomi Osaka Bianca Andreescu Emma Raducanu Serena Williams

Answer: c

Explanation: The Women's Singles title at the 2021 US Open was won by Emma Raducanu. She became the first qualifier in history to win a Grand Slam singles title.

5. Which country has produced the most US Open Men's Singles champions?

United States Australia Spain Sweden

Answer: a

Explanation: The United States has produced the most US Open Men's Singles champions. Players from United States have won 16 US Open combined Many American tennis legends, such as Jimmy Connors, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, and Andre Agassi, have won the tournament.

6. Who won the Men's Singles title at the 2020 US Open?

Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Daniil Medvedev Alexander Zvere

Answer: b

Explanation: Dominic Thiem won the men's singles tennis title at the 2020 US Open by defeating Alexander Zverev in the final, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(8-6. It was his first major championship after three prior runner-up results.

7. Who won the Women's Singles title at the 2020 US Open?

Serena Williams Naomi Osaka Victoria Azarenka Bianca Andreescu

Answer: b)

Explanation: Naomi Osaka won the Women's Singles title at the 2020 US Open. She defeated Victoria Azarenka in the final to claim her second US Open title.

8. Who won the longest match in US Open history, lasting over 5 hours and 26 minutes?

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Andy Murray Stefan Edberg

Answer: d

Explanation: Stefan Edberg won the longest match in US Open history. He defeated Nicolas Mahut in the sem-final match at the 1992 US Open. The match lasted for 5 hours and 26 minutes over the course of three days.

9. When was the Women’s Singles first introduced in US Open?

1892 1889 1881 1887

Answer: d

Explanation: Women's singles became part of the US Open in 1887, women's doubles followed in 1889, and mixed doubles became part of the event in 1892.

10. Who is the oldest champion in US Open History?

Molla Bjurstedt Mallory Serena Williams Roger Federer Rafael Nadal

Answer: a

Explanation: Molla Bjurstedt Mallory was the oldest champion at 42 years and five months when she won the U.S. Open in 1926.

