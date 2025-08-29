With Scott Frost returning to Orlando, the 2025 UCF football season arrives with fresh energy and a sense of big storylines. He is the same coach who led the Knights to their legendary 2017 undefeated run. UCF steps into a new era after Gus Malzahn’s exit. Good Morning and Good Knight‼️ pic.twitter.com/NeJuTfd5vh — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) August 29, 2025 Moreover, the season opener vs Jacksonville State on August 28 at the Bounce House promises fireworks, as the Knights aim to extend their record streak of Thursday-night wins. A rebuilt roster with nearly 70 new players, a new QB1 in Cam Fancher, and the grind of a full Big 12 schedule set the tone for a year of challenges and opportunity. From ticket info to bowl game predictions, here’s your complete guide to the UCF Knights football schedule 2025.

Here are the recent events that are making headlines about the UCF Football Schedule: Scott Frost Returns Marks New Era for UCF Scott Frost’s comeback is a reset for UCF football. He was hired in December 2024 on a five-year deal. Frost inherits a programme in transition with 63 new faces. He is already reviving the underdog spirit that once put the Knights on the map. For fans, his return is as much about belief as it is about wins. Season Opener: Jacksonville State – August 28, 2025 The Knights launch their 2025 campaign under the Bounce House lights against Jacksonville State. With 10 straight season-opening wins and the nation’s longest active Thursday-night opener streak, UCF has momentum on its side. The opener offers a first look at Frost’s rebuilt squad and sets the tone for a challenging Big 12 schedule ahead.

Check Out: 2025 College Football Schedule: Key Matchups & Playoffs UCF Football Schedule 2025 The Knights enter the 2025 season with Scott Frost back at the helm, and all the Big 12 matchups are planned. Fans can look forward to electric home games at the Bounce House, and a Thursday-night season opener that continues UCF’s tradition of prime-time debuts. Below is the full UCF football schedule 2025 with dates, opponents, locations, times, and TV details: Date Opponent Location Time (ET) TV Thu 28 Aug Jacksonville State Orlando, FL (Home) 7:00 pm ET ESPN+ Sat 6 Sep North Carolina A&T Orlando, FL (Home) 7:00 pm ET ESPN+ Sat 20 Sep North Carolina Orlando, FL (Home) TBA – Sat 27 Sep at Kansas State Manhattan, KS (Away) TBA – Sat 4 Oct Kansas Orlando, FL (Home) TBA – Sat 11 Oct at Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH (Away) TBA – Sat 18 Oct West Virginia Orlando, FL (Home) TBA – Sat 1 Nov at Baylor Waco, TX (Away) TBA – Fri 7 Nov Houston Orlando, FL (Home) TBA FS1 Sat 15 Nov at Texas Tech Lubbock, TX (Away) TBA – Sat 22 Nov Oklahoma State Orlando, FL (Home) TBA – Sat 29 Nov at BYU Provo, UT (Away) TBA –

Source: Big 12 Sports How to Get Your UCF Football Tickets 2025? Fans eager to watch the Knights in action this season can secure tickets throughthe official website of UCF Athletics and authorised ticketing partners. Below are the details to know everything about buying UCF football tickets: Season tickets : Available directly via UCF Athletics, offering the best value for fans attending multiple games.

Single-game tickets : Released closer to each matchup, including marquee Big 12 clashes against Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Houston .

Student tickets : Accessible through the UCF student portal, typically on a first-come, first-served basis.

Secondary market: Platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub also list verified resale options. (Note: Home games at the Acrisure Bounce House often sell out quickly, especially season openers and Friday-night fixtures, so buying early is strongly recommended.)

Quarterback Depth Adds Intrigue The quarterback room is deeper than it has been in years. Moreover, Cam Fancher has been confirmed as the starting QB. Apart from this, Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown remain in contention, ensuring pressure and competition. This depth could prove decisive in Big 12 matchups, where adaptability is key. Running Game and Offensive Line Stability Attention now shifts to the ground attack and leadership in the trenches. Myles Montgomery will anchor the rushing game, while the offensive tackle Paul Rubelt is emerging as a vocal leader. Therefore, the offensive line’s chemistry under new coach Shawn Clark is critical, with half the unit being new arrivals. Defensive Red-Zone Urgency Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has made tightening red-zone defence a top priority. Last season’s lapses cost UCF vital momentum, and addressing this could be the difference between a .500 season and bowl eligibility (Underdog Dynasty).