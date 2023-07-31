Why Apple Rejects Twitter New Name X for iOS App? Check Rules Here

He announced the change through a series of tweets where he even registered a domain name. The change of name wasn’t given any specific reason but many were unhappy with the change.

The recent move by Elon Musk to change Twitter's name to the letter “X” has already sparked many conversations around the platform.

This new move was not welcomed by Apple as the tech giant has decided that Twitter can’t be renamed for its iOS app.

Apple’s policy states: “Choose a unique app name, assign keywords that accurately describe your app, and don’t try to pack any of your metadata with trademarked terms, popular app names, pricing information, or other irrelevant phrases just to game the system. App names must be limited to 30 characters.”

The new name can’t be adopted by Apple due to its naming policies. The logo of the platform has been changed but the name can’t be implemented.

The platform clearly defines a 30-character limit policy but after many experts trying to name the app, it became clear that the minimum character limit is 2.

According to a blog: “Some Apple users report seeing the 'X' app on their iPhone or iPad device after fetching the latest update, but the name restriction remains in effect on the App Store.”

On iOS, the situation is distinct as Apple does not permit any app to have a single character as their app name.



If they manage to obtain approval, it would mark the first instance since the inception of the iOS App Store that such a permission has been granted. https://t.co/EtzAj76fwx pic.twitter.com/Dzx0HAsz9b — Nick (@nickjsheriff) July 28, 2023

Many companies such as Microsoft hold the patent for the letter X which can also be a trouble for renaming the Twitter app.

Microsoft has had the letter X as a trademark since 1994 for its variety of categories such as computer software, computer hardware, telecommunications, chat rooms and other usage.

This means that Microsoft carries the sole right to use the letter "X" in connection with these products and services.

And the icing on the cake: Microsoft owns a trademark for X. So Musk has destroyed a loved and strong brand, for potential years of litigation, and potentially no brand. https://t.co/OztqYGeIMK — Andres Guadamuz (@technollama) July 24, 2023

The company can take legal action against Twitter for using something that is already patented. Elon Musk's decision to rename the app to "X" might result in legal consequences for him, and the microblogging platform will still have to continue with its current name on iOS for the time being.

Source: Bleeping Computer