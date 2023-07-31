Why Apple Rejects Twitter New Name X for iOS App? Check Rules Here

Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, has been making headlines for his plans to change the social media platform in a number of ways. One of the most recent changes was his decision to rename the app to "X." But, Apple has rejected this name for the iOS app. Here are all the details.

Nikhil Batra
By Nikhil Batra
Jul 31, 2023, 09:04 EDT
Apple Rejects Twitter's New Name "X" for iOS App
Apple Rejects Twitter's New Name "X" for iOS App

The recent move by Elon Musk to change Twitter's name to the letter “X” has already sparked many conversations around the platform. 

He announced the change through a series of tweets where he even registered a domain name. The change of name wasn’t given any specific reason but many were unhappy with the change.

READ| Explained: Why Is Twitter’s Logo Changing?

This new move was not welcomed by Apple as the tech giant has decided that Twitter can’t be renamed for its iOS app. 

The new name can’t be adopted by Apple due to its naming policies. The logo of the platform has been changed but the name can’t be implemented. 

Apple’s policy states: “Choose a unique app name, assign keywords that accurately describe your app, and don’t try to pack any of your metadata with trademarked terms, popular app names, pricing information, or other irrelevant phrases just to game the system. App names must be limited to 30 characters.”

The platform clearly defines a 30-character limit policy but after many experts trying to name the app, it became clear that the minimum character limit is 2. 

 

According to a blog: “Some Apple users report seeing the 'X' app on their iPhone or iPad device after fetching the latest update, but the name restriction remains in effect on the App Store.”

Many companies such as Microsoft hold the patent for the letter X which can also be a trouble for renaming the Twitter app. 

Microsoft has had the letter X as a trademark since 1994 for its variety of categories such as computer software, computer hardware, telecommunications, chat rooms and other usage. 

This means that Microsoft carries the sole right to use the letter "X" in connection with these products and services.

The company can take legal action against Twitter for using something that is already patented. Elon Musk's decision to rename the app to "X" might result in legal consequences for him, and the microblogging platform will still have to continue with its current name on iOS for the time being.

Source: Bleeping Computer

Get here updated US News and Trending Topics along with Puzzles Games, Popular Sports and Explainers at Jagran Josh. Also check here latest Education News, GK Questions and Current Affairs.

Trending