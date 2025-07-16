Emmy Nominations 2025: See the Complete List of Nominees Here

Television’s biggest night is fast approaching, and the buzz around the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is louder than ever. The nominations for the 2025 Emmys have officially been announced, reflecting a dynamic and diverse year in television. From riveting dramas to sharp comedies and innovative limited series, this year’s nominees represent the very best the small screen has to offer.

Apple TV+ leads the pack with its critically acclaimed "Severance: Season 2" scoring 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, while the streamer’s comedy powerhouse "The Studio" secured 23 nods. Meanwhile, HBO’s "The Penguin" has dominated the Limited Series category with 24 nominations, signaling a strong year for storytelling across genres.

