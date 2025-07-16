Emmy Nominations 2025: See the Complete List of Nominees Here

Television’s biggest night is fast approaching, and the buzz around the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards is louder than ever. The nominations for the 2025 Emmys have officially been announced, reflecting a dynamic and diverse year in television. From riveting dramas to sharp comedies and innovative limited series, this year’s nominees represent the very best the small screen has to offer.
Apple TV+ leads the pack with its critically acclaimed "Severance: Season 2" scoring 27 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, while the streamer’s comedy powerhouse "The Studio" secured 23 nods. Meanwhile, HBO’s "The Penguin" has dominated the Limited Series category with 24 nominations, signaling a strong year for storytelling across genres.
List of all the Emmy Awards 2025 Nominees in Each Category
The Emmy Awards will air live on Sunday, September 14. Until then, scroll through the complete list of nominees below.
Outstanding Drama Series
-
Andor
-
The Diplomat
-
The Last of Us
-
Paradise
-
The Pitt
-
Severance
-
Slow Horses
-
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
-
Abbott Elementary
-
The Bear
-
Hacks
-
Nobody Wants This
-
Only Murders in the Building
-
Shrinking
-
The Studio
-
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
-
Adolescence
-
Black Mirror
-
Dying for Sex
-
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
-
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
-
Kathy Bates – Matlock
-
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
-
Britt Lower – Severance
-
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
-
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
-
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
-
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
-
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
-
Adam Scott – Severance
-
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
-
Zach Cherry – Severance
-
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
-
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
-
James Marsden – Paradise
-
Sam Rockwell – The White Lotus
-
Tramell Tillman – Severance
-
John Turturro – Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
-
Patricia Arquette – Severance
-
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
-
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
-
Julianne Nicholson – Paradise
-
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
-
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus
-
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
-
Uzo Aduba – The Residence
-
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
-
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
-
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
-
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
-
Jason Segel – Shrinking
-
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
-
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
-
Seth Rogen – The Studio
-
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
-
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
-
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
-
Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
-
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
-
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
-
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
-
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
-
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
-
Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
-
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
-
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
-
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
-
Michael Urie – Shrinking
-
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
-
Kate Blanchett – Disclaimer
-
Meaghann Fahy – Sirens
-
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
-
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
-
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
-
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
-
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
-
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
-
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
-
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
-
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
-
Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
-
Deidre O’Connell – The Penguin
-
Chloë Sevigny – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
-
Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
-
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
-
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
-
Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
-
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
-
Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
-
Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
-
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Outstanding Animated Program
-
Arcane
-
Bob’s Burgers
-
Common Side Effects
-
Love, Death + Robots
-
The Simpsons
Outstanding Television Movie
-
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
-
The Gorge
-
Mountainhead
-
Nonnas
-
Rebel Ridge
Mark Your Calendars!
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS on Sunday, September 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. Don't miss the celebration of television’s finest as your favourite stars battle it out for Emmy gold!
