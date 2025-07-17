ESPY 2025 Award Winners: Check List of Winners and Top Honors

The ESPY Awards in 2025 created an unforgettable night in Los Angeles this week. It was all about honoring a year of amazing athletic feats and inspiring comebacks all over the world. The ESPY Award winners are the best in sports, from Simone Biles's triumphant return to the gymnastics world stage to Caitlin Clark's life-changing first season in the WNBA. If you want to see the full list of ESPY winners and the biggest winners who made a name for themselves, stay with us to find out who won those trophies and the stories behind their amazing accomplishments.

What is the ESPY Award?

Before discussing who got the spotlight in the 2025 ESPY Awards, remember that ESPY is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. ESPN has been hosting this show since 1993. It began as an effort to celebrate individual and team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances. You would often see it getting compared to the Grammys or Oscars for sports. Especially when the ESPY awards blend serious recognition with celebrity appearances, musical performances, and comedic sketches.