ESPY 2025 Award Winners: Check List of Winners and Top Honors

The ESPY Awards in 2025 created an unforgettable night in Los Angeles this week. It was all about honoring a year of amazing athletic feats and inspiring comebacks all over the world. The ESPY Award winners are the best in sports, from Simone Biles's triumphant return to the gymnastics world stage to Caitlin Clark's life-changing first season in the WNBA. If you want to see the full list of ESPY winners and the biggest winners who made a name for themselves, stay with us to find out who won those trophies and the stories behind their amazing accomplishments.
What is the ESPY Award?
Before discussing who got the spotlight in the 2025 ESPY Awards, remember that ESPY is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. ESPN has been hosting this show since 1993. It began as an effort to celebrate individual and team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances. You would often see it getting compared to the Grammys or Oscars for sports. Especially when the ESPY awards blend serious recognition with celebrity appearances, musical performances, and comedic sketches.
Complete List of ESPY Award Winners 2025
The 2025 ESPY Awards recognized an incredible roster of talent. Here's a comprehensive look at all the major ESPY winners:
|
ESPY Award Category
|
Winner
|
Sport/Team
|
Best Male Athlete
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
NBA
(Oklahoma City Thunder)
|
Best Female Athlete
|
Simone Biles
|
Gymnastics
(USA)
|
Best Team
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
NFL
|
Best Championship Performance
|
Simone Biles
|
Gymnastics
(Paris Olympics)
|
Best WNBA Player
|
Caitlin Clark
|
WNBA
(Indiana Fever)
|
Best NFL Player
|
Saquon Barkley
|
NFL
(Philadelphia Eagles)
|
Best NBA Player
|
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|
NBA
(Oklahoma City Thunder)
|
Best MLB Player
|
Shohei Ohtani
|
MLB
(Los Angeles Dodgers)
|
Best NHL Player
|
Leon Draisaitl
|
NHL
(Edmonton Oilers)
|
Best College Athlete, Men's
|
Cooper Flagg
|
Men's College Basketball
(Duke)
|
Best College Athlete, Women's
|
JuJu Watkins
|
Women's College Basketball
(USC)
|
Best Comeback Athlete
|
Suni Lee
|
Gymnastics (USA)
|
Best Breakthrough Athlete
|
Ilona Maher
|
Rugby
(USA)
|
Arthur Ashe Courage Award
|
Oscar Robertson
|
Basketball
(NBA Legend)
|
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance
|
Katie Schumacher-Cawley
|
Women's Volleyball Coach
(Penn State)
|
Pat Tillman Award for Service
|
David Walters & Erin Regan
|
Los Angeles County Firefighters
|
Icon Award
|
Diana Taurasi & Alex Morgan
|
WNBA
(Phoenix Mercury)
Soccer
(USWNT)
|
Best Record-Breaking Performance
|
Alexander Ovechkin
|
NHL
(Washington Capitals)
|
Best Play
|
Saquon Barkley's Backwards Hurdle
|
NFL
(Philadelphia Eagles)
|
Best Golfer
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
PGA Tour
|
Best Tennis Player
|
Coco Gauff
|
WTA Tour
|
Best Driver
|
Max Verstappen
|
Formula 1
What are the Top Honors in the ESPY Awards?
Some ESPY awards are more prestigious and have a bigger impact than others. These special awards often honor more than just athletic ability. They also honor bravery, hard work, and humanitarian work, like the one mentioned below:
-
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: This award, named after the famous tennis player, honors people who show bravery, kindness, and a desire to make the world a better place.
-
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Honoring former NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano, this award celebrates someone in sports who has overcome significant obstacles through perseverance and determination.
-
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Presented to an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes Tillman's legacy of selflessness and sacrifice.
-
Best Male Athlete: Recognizes the most outstanding male athlete across all sports.
-
Best Female Athlete: Recognizes the most outstanding female athlete across all sports.
-
Best Team: Honors the top-performing team across all sports leagues and competitions.
The ESPY Awards in 2025 were more than just a ceremony again. It was strong proof that the human spirit can do anything in sports. The ESPY winners remind us of why we honor the athletes who inspire us. Their stories show how dedicated, strong, and happy they are to compete.
