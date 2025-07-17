ESPY 2025 Award Winners: Check List of Winners and Top Honors

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ESPY Award winners were announced on July 16, 2025, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The annual ESPN event celebrates excellence in sports performance, honoring top athletes for their outstanding achievements. The 2025 awards witnessed major ESPY winners like Simone Biles and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

ByHarshita Singh
Jul 17, 2025, 02:42 EDT
Simone Biles became the best female athlete at the 2025 ESPY Awards.
Simone Biles became the best female athlete at the 2025 ESPY Awards.

The ESPY Awards in 2025 created an unforgettable night in Los Angeles this week. It was all about honoring a year of amazing athletic feats and inspiring comebacks all over the world. The ESPY Award winners are the best in sports, from Simone Biles's triumphant return to the gymnastics world stage to Caitlin Clark's life-changing first season in the WNBA. If you want to see the full list of ESPY winners and the biggest winners who made a name for themselves, stay with us to find out who won those trophies and the stories behind their amazing accomplishments.

What is the  ESPY Award?

Before discussing who got the spotlight in the 2025 ESPY Awards, remember that ESPY is short for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly. ESPN has been hosting this show since 1993. It began as an effort to celebrate individual and team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances. You would often see it getting compared to the Grammys or Oscars for sports. Especially when the ESPY awards blend serious recognition with celebrity appearances, musical performances, and comedic sketches. 

Complete List of ESPY Award Winners 2025

The 2025 ESPY Awards recognized an incredible roster of talent. Here's a comprehensive look at all the major ESPY winners:

ESPY Award Category

Winner

Sport/Team

Best Male Athlete

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA 

(Oklahoma City Thunder)

Best Female Athlete

Simone Biles

Gymnastics 

(USA)

Best Team

Philadelphia Eagles

NFL

Best Championship Performance

Simone Biles

Gymnastics 

(Paris Olympics)

Best WNBA Player

Caitlin Clark

WNBA 

(Indiana Fever)

Best NFL Player

Saquon Barkley

NFL 

(Philadelphia Eagles)

Best NBA Player

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NBA 

(Oklahoma City Thunder)

Best MLB Player

Shohei Ohtani

MLB 

(Los Angeles Dodgers)

Best NHL Player

Leon Draisaitl

NHL 

(Edmonton Oilers)

Best College Athlete, Men's

Cooper Flagg

Men's College Basketball 

(Duke)

Best College Athlete, Women's

JuJu Watkins

Women's College Basketball 

(USC)

Best Comeback Athlete

Suni Lee

Gymnastics (USA)

Best Breakthrough Athlete

Ilona Maher

Rugby 

(USA)

Arthur Ashe Courage Award

Oscar Robertson

Basketball 

(NBA Legend)

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance

Katie Schumacher-Cawley

Women's Volleyball Coach 

(Penn State)

Pat Tillman Award for Service

David Walters & Erin Regan

Los Angeles County Firefighters

Icon Award

Diana Taurasi & Alex Morgan

WNBA 

(Phoenix Mercury)

Soccer 

(USWNT)

Best Record-Breaking Performance

Alexander Ovechkin

NHL 

(Washington Capitals)

Best Play

Saquon Barkley's Backwards Hurdle

NFL 

(Philadelphia Eagles)

Best Golfer

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Tour

Best Tennis Player

Coco Gauff

WTA Tour

Best Driver

Max Verstappen

Formula 1

What are the Top Honors in the ESPY Awards?

Some ESPY awards are more prestigious and have a bigger impact than others. These special awards often honor more than just athletic ability. They also honor bravery, hard work, and humanitarian work, like the one mentioned below:

  • Arthur Ashe Courage Award: This award, named after the famous tennis player, honors people who show bravery, kindness, and a desire to make the world a better place.

  • Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Honoring former NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano, this award celebrates someone in sports who has overcome significant obstacles through perseverance and determination.

  • Pat Tillman Award for Service: Presented to an individual with a strong connection to sports who has served others in a way that echoes Tillman's legacy of selflessness and sacrifice.

  • Best Male Athlete: Recognizes the most outstanding male athlete across all sports.

  • Best Female Athlete: Recognizes the most outstanding female athlete across all sports.

  • Best Team: Honors the top-performing team across all sports leagues and competitions.

The ESPY Awards in 2025 were more than just a ceremony again. It was strong proof that the human spirit can do anything in sports. The ESPY winners remind us of why we honor the athletes who inspire us. Their stories show how dedicated, strong, and happy they are to compete.

Harshita Singh

